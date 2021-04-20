Liverpool end involvement in Super League plan

The European Super League proposal, first unveiled on Sunday, had collapsed by Tuesday evening after opposition by supporters, media companies, UEFA, FIFA and the UK Government.

Cracks easily began to form amongst the alliance of 12 clubs, who in the sporting world at least, are supposed to be rivals.

Man City and Chelsea, perhaps the two clubs with least to gain from a change to the status quo, were tipped to be the first to crack. Chelsea were playing a home game in the evening, allowing Chelsea fans to direct their displeasure outside their home stadium and delay kick off by 15 minutes.

Man City issued a website statement ending their involvement before as the night wore on the rest of the English clubs joined the chorus.

Earlier in the evening Liverpool's players, led by their captain Jordan Henderson, issued a joint statement in solidarity with each other.

Their message echoed the plain comments given by James Milner the previous evening: 'We don't like it and we don't want it to happen.'

— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) 20 April 2021

A few hours later, and after former CEO Peter Moore and club legend Kenny Dalglish had also had their say, a brief statement arrived on the official LFC website stipulating that their involvement with the proposed ESL had reached the line.

The losers from this debacle are clear. It's the reputational damage to the 12 clubs involved.

Who are the winners? Likely the subscription media companies, other Premier League club owners who will continue to collect £100M for relegation, UEFA and FIFA who retain their corporate power over the big clubs, and the corporate fans who will continue to get first pick for attending European Cup/World Cup/European Championship finals.

The new 36 team Champions League league was whisked through practically unnoticed on Monday - and it's guaranteed 10 games will place further pressure on the domestic game in the coming years.

However, Liverpool and the other 11 clubs made a grave mistake. A mistake that football fans were so desperate for 'entertainment' that they would swallow a competition in which the element of failure had been removed.

A competition in which there is no relegation is not serious sport - it's an exhibition.

It may be a good idea for a pre-season tournament but it could never have represented the main focus for a 129 year sporting institution.

RIP The European Super League: April 18th 2021 - April 20th 2021.