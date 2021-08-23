Shaqiri completes move to Ligue 1 side Lyon

Xherdan Shaqiri has becomes the second Liverpool midfielder to move to the top French league this summer.

The 29 year old Swiss international moves to Lyon in a move valued at up to £9M and signs a four year deal.

The initial fee is £5M with up to an extra £4M in add on clauses.

A statement from the French side said:

"Shaqiri completes a midfield which is already experienced, and features several senior internationals... his arrival confirms that Olympique Lyonnais is giving itself the means... to have a great season in Ligue 1 and in the Europa League."

Shaq joined the reds for £13.5M in July 2018 on what was then a 5 year deal - the reds triggering a release clause in his contract after his former side Stoke, despite his contributions, were relegated into the Championship.

He made 30 appearances in his first season at the club, including 24 in the Premier League, as the reds pushed Man City very close for the title and went on to win the European Cup for a sixth time. Although he didn't play in the final against Tottenham he had played a key role in the sensational 4-0 knockout game against Barcelona on the way to Madrid.

His following two seasons were more hampered by injury - and he made just 33 appearances combined across the 19/20 and 20/21 seasons.

He ends his time at Liverpool with 8 goals in 63 games, a European Cup winners medal, a Super Cup medal, a World Club Champions medal and a Premier League winners medal.

We wish him all the best at Lyon.