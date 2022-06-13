Darwin Nunez to complete Liverpool transfer – Benfica confirm deal

Portugese side Benfica have confirmed that they and Liverpool have reached agreement over the transfer of Uruguayan forward, Darwin Núñez.

The player, who turns 23 next week, is set to undergo a medical shortly with Liverpool.

The initial fee is £64.2M and there are potential add ons based on team success and player appearances of a further £20M - the Uruguayan is expected to sign what will be a six year contract with the reds.

With Divock Origi departing to AC Milan this deal will also likely accelerate transfer discussions with Bayern Munich over the sale of Sadio Mane. The reds are rumoured to want £40M for the player with negotiations currently stuck in the £25M area for the Senegalese front man.

Benfica bought the player for €24M in 2020, a Portugese record transfer fee, and Nunez has scored 48 times in his 88 appearances for the club.