Liverpool up for sale? Or are the owners seeking additional investors?

Liverpool would 'consider new shareholders' according to current owners Fenway Sports Group.

Their response came after The Athletic news outlet insisted that FSG have prepared prospective sale packs as they seek to cash in on Liverpool's valuation rise over the last decade. They suggested that the current owners are 'inviting offers' for the club.

Fenway Sports issued a response which was delivered relatively quickly, suggestion prior notice of The Athletic's story.

It read.

"There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at Premier League clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group's ownership in Liverpool. "FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. "FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club."

FSG bought Liverpool for £300M in 2010. LeBron James famously then bought a stake in Liverpool back in 2011 before he went on to buy a percentage of Fenway Sports Group itself.

Muddying the waters further, RedBird Capital Partners (a private investment firm) bought a stake in FSG for around £500M earlier this year. FSG also own the Boston RedSox baseball team.