OFFICIAL! LFC complete signing of our new number 8 – Dominik Szoboslai

Liverpool have officially announced the completed signing of Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig.

The 22 year old captain of his national team Hungary will wear the number 8 shirt at Anfield.

Using the hashtag #SzoboSigns - the reds announced the player's arrival at 4pm this afternoon. Liverpool had to move quickly to meet the €70M (£60.1M) release clause before it expired at midnight on Friday.

Szoboszlai arrived on Merseyside yesterday morning to undergo his medical before signing a deal until 2028.

Speaking to LFC, he said:

"It’s really, really good. I enjoyed the last few days and I’m looking forward to knowing everybody better. “The last three or four days went really long; it was not that easy. But at the end I’m here, I’m happy and I can’t wait to get started. “It's a really historic club, really good players, good coach, everything is good. For me it was perfect to make the next step in a club like this. The fans, the stadium, everything is really good.”

Szoboszlai is the second midfield reinforcement of the summer after the arrival of Alexis Mac Allister. Liverpool had gaps to fill after the departure of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino and James Milner. Fabio Carvalho has made the return switch on loan and will spend a season at the side that finished 3rd in the Bundesliga last season.

