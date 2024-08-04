LFC beat Man Utd to wrap up perfect US tour

Whilst pre-season results don't mean everything, Arne Slot will clearly be pleased that he can take a 100% start to his pre-season back to Merseyside this week.

The reds beat Real Betis 1-0, Arsenal 2-1 and last night Man Utd 3-0 in their 10 day tour of the United States. Taking in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and South Carolina - the new manager saw plenty of the depth of his squad giving extensive game time to some youngsters.

LFC looked resplendent in their new away kit, which they unveiled a day earlier.

Harvey Elliott was a key player, and Quansah and van den Berg featured often in central defence. Ibrahima Konate marked his return to the squad with a 45 minute cameo last night.

The only concern will have been Szoboszlai who the manager left out for last night's game citing fatigue. Szoboszlai has had an intense period in 2024 - with injury at the beginning of the year that may not have been fully resolved before he was thrown into Liverpool's eventually fruitless attempt to capture the title and the Europa League. He was then the star man for his country at Euro 2024 and perhaps would have benefitted from a longer break this summer.

But that aside, the reds have looked solid at the back and inventive going forward. Carvalho, who has returned to the squad after a season on loan, has been amongst the goals and the new shaved-head Salah has also looked a more dangerous proposition than at times last season.

The team are already heading home to Liverpool and on Tuesday the rest of the squad will make their return - giving the manager a good period of 10 days at least to work with his full line up.

A friendly at Anfield to Sevilla remains, which will be followed (after the fans depart the stadium) with a second friendly against fellow La Liga side UD Las Palmas. This is likely to involve the full squad get a decent run out across the two games.

(Out of interest Sevilla's opening La Liga game is against Las Palmas the following weekend).

Results are not pivotal in pre-season, but importantly this has at least kept any potential pressure off the new manager. It's all about to get very real very soon.

