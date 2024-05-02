NEW LFC Home Kit 2024-25 – new Liverpool kit based on 1984 Rome classic

Liverpool FC have unveiled their new 2024-25 home kit.

The kit is available for pre-order right now with delivery on the 16th May 2024.

The reds say the kit is inspired by the events 40 years ago this May when Liverpool, with Joe Fagan at the helm, lifted their fourth European Cup in Rome with players such as Dalglish, Hansen, Souness and Phil Neal in the side.

YNWA is detailed in yellow trim on the new shirt.

Virgil van Dijk was asked for his comment on the new kit, and said: “The shirt for next season is exciting and I like the detailing. Having You’ll Never Walk Alone on it is just something special, it’s the culture of the club worn proudly on the kit.”

It is unclear if the reds will wear the new strip for their final home game of the season, but this has been the case on a number of occasions in recent years.

A host of the Liverpool team were selected to be involved in the photo shoot for the new LFC jersey.

Pre-orders are underway now with the kit officially released in a fortnight.