LFC new kits for 2025-26 launched – back to adidas

LFC and Adidas have begun their 10 year sportswear partnership with the release of their new range of kits for the 2025-26 season.

The late arrival of next season's kits is in part due to Covid, and the Nike deal that was signed a bit later on in the year. The reds have begun pre-season wearing last season's Nike offerings but will switch to adidas from today.

The new home kit is a fairly standard adidas design, nothing too elaborate in this first year of the new deal.

The away kit is in the style of a classic old school 'Ecru' white kit - with the LFC logo inside a shield similar to that used on the stadium roof in the pre-Shankly times.

Alongside this kit launch the reds have updated their squad numbers, with Florian Wirtz collecting the number 7 shirt after the departure of Luis Diaz.

