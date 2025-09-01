LFC smash British transfer record for Alexander Isak

Liverpool have finally completed the signing of their new number 9, Alexander Isak, from Newcastle for a British up-front record transfer fee of £125M. The deal takes Arne Slot's net transfer spend in his three transfer windows to just over £150M

Isak signs a six year deal at Anfield. The Swede's former club, Real Sociedad, will receive 10% of the fee.

The former Newcastle man had been pushing for a move since pre-season, insisting that Newcastle had told him he would be allowed to leave this summer.

He heads off to Sweden for international duty but will re-unite with his new teammates shortly before the Burnley away game in a couple of weeks time.

Isak scored 62 times in 109 appearances for Newcastle in his three seasons at the club. He was a pivotal part of Newcastle winning their first trophy in 70 years, ironically against Liverpool in last season's League Cup.

Speaking to LFC after his move he said: 'I feel amazing. It’s been a long journey to get here. But I’m super-happy to be a part of this team, this club and everything it stands for. It’s something I’m proud of and I’m really looking forward to it.'

The day also involved some other moves, and non-moves. Marc Guehi was given permission to join LFC for £35M but Crystal Palace backed out of the deal after defender Igor Julio decided to join West Ham instead of Palace.

Harvey Elliott has also moved to Aston Villa on loan for the rest of the season, but with an obligation to become a permanent deal depending on appearances.