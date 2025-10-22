Liverpool prepare for Frankfurt clash after flight delays

Liverpool, on the back of four consecutive defeats, didn't get an easy ride even on their planned trip to Germany last night.

The 4pm flight to Frankfurt was kicked back to nearly 8pm after an issue was discovered with the plane.

It meant that not only did the players have to hang around Liverpool John Lennon airport, but also stadium practice and press conferences were cancelled.

UEFA have indicated that the reds will not be fined for this breach of their contractual obligations due to the matter being out of their hands.

It is not ideal preparation as the reds seek to avoid defeat - Liverpool having not sustained 5 consecutive defeats since 1953 - a full six years before even Bill Shankly arrived at Anfield.

Frankfurt are yet to keep a clean sheet this season, couple that with the reds defensive misdemeanours - you would be a brave soul to be backing a 0-0 tonight.

Slot said that the build up to the game should not be hampered by the late arrival into Germany:

'It will not impact the build-up to the game. That cannot be an excuse for the game.'

What could impact the game is the injury to Ryan Gravenberch who misses the trip after sustaining an ankle injury in the defeat to Man Utd.

Kick off is at 8pm tonight in the Deutsche Bank Arena.