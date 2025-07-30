Luis Diaz completes move to Bayern Munich

Lucho has left the building. Liverpool's 28 year old Colombian midfielder has completed his move to Bayern Munich for a fee of £65M.

Diaz has been linked with a move away from Anfield all summer and the reds have extracted an extra £7M from Bayern Munich's initial offer earlier this month.

Luis spent three and a half seasons at Liverpool - winning four major trophies in that time and scoring 41 goals in his 148 appearances.

He signs a four year deal with the German champions.

He was memorably on the front pages when his father was kidnapped back in South America - Liverpool offering the player and his family their full support during the traumatic ordeal.

Luis has made a post to social media thanking Liverpool for his time at the club.

"I arrived with all the dreams in the world, and I am leaving proud of everything we achieved together.

"I have met incredible people, fabulous colleagues, coaches who helped me a lot, and extraordinary fans. Liverpool is, indeed, a special team, and I will keep everyone in my heart.

"It's good to be leaving with the feeling of a duty fulfilled, and, most of all, to be leaving a champion. It would have been the perfect goodbye if we hadn't lost one of ours in such a tragic way.

"I carry everyone with me in my heart, but one of them in particular: Diogo. I will never forget him. We will never forget him. Thank you for everything."

In terms of LFC this sale, alongside others, offsets some of the significant spending and perhaps more importantly it frees up the legendary number seven shirt with Liverpool's new kit and squad numbers due to be released imminently.