Salzburg 0-2 Liverpool: European Champions win group to advance

Liverpool beat the goalscoring machine of RB Salzburg to win Group E in the Champions League and advance to the knockout stages.

It was a frenetic game at the Red Bull Arena, but somehow the reds were both limited to just two goals, and also kept a clean sheet.

The first half provided a literal hat full of chances, and incredulous viewers would have looked twice at the half-time scoreline of 0-0.

Mid-way through the first half, and somehow, it’s 0-0. pic.twitter.com/JjSOVN8oly — Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) 10 December 2019

But the main point is the reds won the group and now face the last 16 with the second leg at Anfield, as they search for their seventh European crown.

Jurgen Klopp selected a strong XI, resetting his traditional front three - although just as against Bournemouth at the weekend, Dejan Lovren failed to complete the match. He was replaced by Joe Gomez in the second half - making it is his second match-ending injury within a few days.

As it happened: Salzburg 0-2 LFC

On a quiet evening for Firmino, it was Mo Salah who wasted plenty of chances in front of goal - although he scored with his most difficult attempt - a tight angled shot to make it 2-0.

This goal had arrived just minutes after Naby Keita, starting his second game of the season (and the week), had opened the scoring.

He nodded in with ease after excellent build up play by Sadio Mane down the left hand side.

Until those goals it had been an even affair. Minamino and Haaland collecting long balls to heavily involve Alisson, whilst the reds were wasteful at the other end.

Liverpool's quick fire two second half goals however ended the competitive nature of this game.

The reds saw out the final 30 minutes under very little pressure as the size of the task finally dawned on the Austrian side.

LFC can put their thoughts of European conquests to the back of their minds for a couple of months, and now refocus on the other four competitions the club are involved in.

MOTM: Naby Keita