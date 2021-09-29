Porto 1-5 Liverpool: Curtis Jones simply sublime as reds hammer Porto

Liverpool hammered Porto 5-1 in the Estadio de Dragao to maintain top position in their Champions League group.

There was only one change from the team that played on Saturday evening, with James Milner replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold. The lack of changes may have been a surprise ahead of a visit by Man City but this Liverpool team were utterly dominant, once more, away at Porto.

The youngster of last season, Curtis Jones, appears determined not to let his second chance slip away with an exquisite midfield performance. Involved in four of Liverpool's goals - he was central to almost all of the reds' attacking play and his range of passing was a delight to watch.

Becker, Milner, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Mane, Salah, Jota Subs: Adrián, Kelleher, Konaté, Keïta, Tsimikas, Phillips, Williams, Firmino, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Origi

Jordan Henderson, making his 400th Liverpool appearance, was back to near his best but it was the usual suspects with all the goals. Salah opening the scoring, before Mane tapped in before the break. Another from Salah before Firmino was subbed on to add two further goals.

Porto did scrape a goal to make the scoreline 3-1 but a comeback never looked on the cards and Firmino's first (and Liverpool's fourth) summed up the pretty hapless Diogo Costa in the Portugese net. He came running out before Bobby played a passed shot around him which sent him scrambling to prevent a goal. He couldn't and Firmino's smile and teeth were on full display.

Diogo Jota, playing in the town of his birth, had a handful of chances in the game and should have had his name on the scoresheet. He spent a brief period on loan at Porto scoring 8 times, but he snatched at too many of his oppportunities this evening.

It ended up being an easy evening for the reds as they got to sub all of their forwards ahead of this weekend's big game against Man City.

The players all wore black armbands after the earlier news of the death of Roger Hunt. This was a performance fitting for his memory - a Liverpool goal-fest.

The reds remain top of the 'Group of Death'. A late Atletico penalty, scored by Luis Suarez, means the Spanish side are in second place 2 points behind us. Liverpool travel to Atletico on matchday 3 later this month.