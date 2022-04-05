Benfica 1-3 Liverpool: Champions League advantage for the reds

Liverpool took a solid first leg advantage in the Champions League Quarter Finals with goals from Konate, Mane and Luis Diaz.

The reds played some breathtaking football, particularly in the first half, as they welcomed Trent Alexander-Arnold back into the starting line up after a period out through injury.

Ibrahima Konate scored his first Liverpool goal to set the reds on their way, but was culpable for the goal that gave Benfica some early second half hope.

Trent back

The scouse right back excelled in his first start since suffering an injury before the international break. His quick, pin point passing was a joy to behold and was instrumental in Liverpool's second goal. Mo Salah was also the beneficiary of a delicious forward ball and he should have made it 3-0 just before half time.

There was a fiery atmosphere ahead of kick off in Portugal as Benfica were enjoying their return to the last eight of the competition.

The opening ten minutes were pulsating before Liverpool put their foot on the gas and brutalised Benfica. Konate, scoring the opener, when he powerfully headed in an Andy Robertson corner.

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Keïta, Alcantara, Mane, Diaz, Salah Subs: Kelleher, Matip, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Jones, Tsimikas, Elliott, Milner, Firmino, Henderson, Gomez, Jota

Sadio Mane scored the second in a move started by Konate, before Trent found Luis Diaz who headed across for Sadio to put away. I'm sure you've seen the goal. If you haven't - you need to.

Salah, who looked brighter than at the weekend, could have added the third before half time but it allowed Benfica to come out in the second half with a slim chance.

And they came out after the break looking more determined.

They did grab a goal back when a ball across the Liverpool area flummoxed Konate allowing Nunez to gather up a goal.

There were some wobbles. Alisson attempting a Cruyff turn at the edge of his box will have caused palpitations and there was a very optimistic penalty shout by the home team.

But Klopp made the changes, and what a luxury of riches he has up front to bring Jota and Firmino on these days.

We are some football team. This is a goal more than worthy of the latter stages of this competition.pic.twitter.com/JdoklKysWM — Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) 5 April 2022

Eventually Liverpool restored a two goal cushion when Naby Keita (who had performed very well on the night) fed a ball, deflected, through to Luis Diaz to calmly dispatch another goal to his growing collection.

A positive scoreline, and one that the reds can take back to Anfield feeling pretty pleased about.

Focus now turns to a very difficult game away at Man City in the Premier League. A huge game in the Premier League.

But for now the reds can also take huge confidence that they have inched slightly closer to something special in Europe too.

MOTM: Trent Alexander-Arnold.