Inter Milan 0-2 Liverpool: Reds stun the San Siro

Liverpool enjoyed their last trip to the San Siro - just over two months ago when their 2-1 victory over AC Milan made them the first English side to win all six group games.

For a large part of this last 16 encounter it looked set to be a night of frustration until Roberto Firmino and then Mo Salah fired two late goals - giving the reds a solid advantage for the second leg.

Inter Milan. Reigning champions of Italy and current Serie A leaders provided a tough workout for a Liverpool side that had played in difficult conditions at Burnley just over 72 hours previously.

Klopp, as is to be expected during this busy period, made some changes. The reds captain for instance began the game on the bench after sustaining a laceration in Sunday's Premier League game.

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho (Henderson), Alcantara (Milner), Elliott (Keita), Mane (Luis Diaz), Salah, Jota (Firmino)

Unused subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi, Matip

The atmosphere inside the San Siro was everything that was required for a European game. Inter fans, no doubt used to domestic success, want a piece of the European pie. This was, after all, their first time past the group stages in the Champions League for 10 years.

After collecting their third European Cup in 2010 their form, and status at the top table of European football, underwent a rapid descent.

But Liverpool are becoming somewhat ever-presents at this stage of the competition under Jurgen Klopp.

Harvey Ellott was in the first XI - in doing so becoming Liverpool's youngest ever starter in the Champions League - beating a record set previously by Trent Alexander-Arnold. It was a battling first half for him with both sides attempting but not succeeding in breaking the deadlock in this tie.

Roberto Firmino replaced Diogo Jota at half time in what could be an injury-based substitution, and for most of the half Inter looked the more likely to score. Perisic down the wing provided plenty of ammunition that the likes of Dzeko and Martinez couldn't capitalise on.

On the hour, Henderson, Keita and Luis Diaz were sent on to replace Fabinho, Elliott and Mane in an attempt to solidify the Liverpool midfield and within 15 minutes the reds landed the first blow to stun the San Siro.

Just like at Burnley, a set piece was key to unpick the opposition defence. Robbo's inswinging corner from the right floated in for Roberto Firmino to score yet another crucial away goal.

Seven minutes later silence would descend for the home fans. The other assist machine, Trent, floated in his free kick. Van Dijk got the header and the ball made its path to the feet of the Egyptian King who scored. Again.

An 8th consecutive away game scored in by Mo Salah - a new Champions League record.

There was even time late on for James Milner, who turned 36 last month, to come on for the 800th appearance of his professional club career. What an incredible record. The majority of those (275) spent with Liverpool FC.

Liverpool now have a five game spell of home games (okay, the third is the League Cup final at Anfield South) culminating in the return of Inter Milan for the second leg on the 8th March.

9 points and a trophy would be wonderful preparation for the return leg, but even without any of that a two goal lead in this tie should provide significant hope for the reds to go on and reach the Quarter Finals.

Bring on your Internazionale...

MOTM: Ibrahima Konate

Inter 0-2 Liverpool: Match highlights