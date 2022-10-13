Reds ignite at Ibrox – Rangers 1 Liverpool 7

For the early part of last night's game at Ibrox the familiar script of Liverpool's 2022/23 campaign was all there.

A giveaway opening goal for the away team, who were made to look impressive early on. A couple of defensive lapses - almost an assist at the wrong end for Joe Gomez. LiverpoAol FC, a European Champions League finalist in three of the last five seasons, watching on as a lesser side passed the ball each and every way around them.

But Liverpool eventually turned on the rockets, thanks in large part to man mountain Roberto Firmino, who has laughed off suggestions that he would be the 'also man' of this seasons Liverpool attack.

For large parts this season he is 'the man'.

Klopp was without Trent Alexander-Arnold and another hiatus for Joel Matip in his defence. In stepped Joe Gomez at right back, whilst Konate made his first competitive start of the season partnering van Dijk. Ibrahima was excellent and a large factor in stopping Rangers taking a two goal advantage early on.

Alisson, Gomez, Konaté, Tsimikas, van Dijk, Fabinho, Elliott, Henderson, Carvalho, Núñez, Firmino Subs: Kelleher, Adrián, Bajcetic, Phillips, Alcantara, Milner, Salah, Robertson, Jota

Gomez had his wobbles and will surely be a target for Man City this weekend, but he did show he was capable of getting forward and supplying Firmino with a goal in the second half.

Henderson and Fabinho started in the middle with the assistance of Elliott, but the midfield looked a lot more dynamic by the time Thiago came on to replace the club captain.

Scott Arfield scored the opening for Rangers - their first Champions League goal in 12 years and it sent the home crowd into delight. And when they nearly went two up after Sakala tore past Tsimikas it was fine to fear for the worst. Konate's block was a sign and Liverpool got the equaliser to quieten the crowd. Tsimikas near post corner was met by the inch perfect timing of Roberto Firmino to level the game.

HT: Rangers 1-1 LFC

The second half started level, with both sides enjoying the ball, but soon the reds would kick into gear.

With 35 minutes left, the reds began their quest to score six more goals.

Firmino up first latching on to a Gomez cross to nutmeg the keeper.

Next, Nunez. Fabinho collecting a poorly placed kick out by McGregor, Firmino with a rabona pass and Nunez curling it in the far corner. 3-1 and Nunez' last kick of the game as he was replaced by Salah.

Mo has been somewhat out of form this season. So it was fitting he would execute the fastest Champions League hat-trick ever in a combined time of six minutes and twelve seconds.

The first - outrageous control and a shot through the tightest of angles. The second a moment when time stops still - and the three Rangers defenders around him can get nowhere near. And his third another fine shot that will beat most keepers on the planet.

With the clock ticking down Harvey Elliott pounced to make it 7-1. The linesman's flag wouldn't stop this celebration when it was correctly adjuged onside by VAR. His debut European goal and a nice way to round off the evening.

There have been false dawns before this season. The reds with a 9-0 victory over Bournemouth who now sit above us in the Premier League table.

And Man City this weekend are a multiple of levels above Rangers. However, Liverpool have shown that even despite the injuries to several names they do possess the ability to turn it on when required. Klopp's conundrum is to solve the poor consistency and eliminate that first goal conceded that has been prevalant now at Anfield for over six months.

Whilst Premier League troubles will remain for some time, at least in the Champions League the reds now need just a point from their final two games. But Ajax away and Napoli at home still represent two tricky encounters that must not be taken for granted.

MOTM: Roberto Firmino

Video highlights - Rangers 1-7 Liverpool