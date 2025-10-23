Reds back to winning ways with demolition: Frankfurt 1-5 Liverpool

Liverpool started the night facing the prospect of a 5th consecutive defeat but ended it with five consecutive goals after initially falling behind in their third Champions League tie of the season.

Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike both started for the first time as a pairing for the reds in an amended Slot line up.

Frankfurt had both won and lost 5-1 in their opening two games of this tournament and it was they who fired early. Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai caught a little too high up the pitch and abandoning their defensive duties - ceding control of midfield and with Robertson a little out of position Rasmus Kristenssen delivered the opening goal just before the half hour. Through the Scotland captain's legs and into the corner past the outstretched arm of Mamardashvili.

The groans from reds worldwide was palpable. This had the effect of shocking Liverpool's players into action and it was Robertson who started a quick counter attack - firing the ball upfield and Ekitike, the former Frankfurt striker, was on to it.

He powerered forward, altered his run to run more centrally and drilled it past the keeper.

Liverpool turned the game on the head with two corners, van Dijk heading in from Gakpo, Konate heading in from Szoboszlai. Two unlikely goal sources but it gave the reds a cushion.

All of a sudden the swagger was back.

Isak didn't come out for the second half, Chiesa replacing him after concern over a groin problem. Frimpong too had been lost in the first half to yet another hamstring injury with Bradley replacing him.

But Bradley was providing thrust and Chiesa was providing work-rate that perhaps Isak has yet to fully understand. He was the main man at Newcastle - here at Anfield he is going to have to put in the shifts if he wants to reach the same level.

Liverpool were dominant and put the game to bed in the final 25 minutes - Gakpo and Szoboszai becoming the fourth and fifth goalscorers of the evening's entertainment. Florian Wirtz with some nice work on the night providing the assist for Cody.

A second win in three in this competition means the reds are 10th, but tied on points with the teams just inside the top eight.

Whilst Frankfurt were not at their best, it was a confidence supplying victory but the reds have to travel to a good Brentford side at the weekend so there is little time for recuperation from this victory in Germany.

With Salah a peripheral figure with just five minutes at the end - Slot has continued selection dilemmas and also a couple of new injury headaches.

Our MOTM: Szoboszlai.

Frankfurt 1-5 LFC - Video Highlights