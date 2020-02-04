Liverpool 1-0 Shrewsbury: Youngest LFC team advance in FA Cup

Liverpool in front of a sell out Anfield, with their youngest ever team and captain in place, enjoyed a night that will live long in the memory of many at the club.

Curtis Jones, 19 years and 6 days old, wore the armband in a stunning display of technical ability by players as young as 16 in the FA Cup replay at Anfield.

Four of the starting XI were starting their first ever professional game. One of the subs only joined Liverpool's youth team last month. But, to a man, they were magnificent.

Lovren, Matip and Adrian were unable to keep Shrewsbury out in the game nine days ago. Kelleher, van den Berg and the rest of Liverpool's talented defenders could.

With the game delayed 15 minutes due to traffic issues for Shrewsbury fans, there were concerns it could affect the mindset of the Liverpool youngsters. If anything it unsettled the opponents who had arrived earlier for their photographs and warm ups on the Anfield pitch.

Liverpool settled the quickest. Neco Williams powering down the right wing - sending in crosses, attempting chances at every opportunity. Harvey Elliott with the movement and vision in the middle feeding off Pedro Chirivella, and the rapidly improving Curtis Jones - skills, tricks, rabona crosses.

The Liverpool blueprint clearly extends all the way through the club, and interim boss Neil Critchley must have thoroughly enjoyed the first half display. All that was missing was the goal. Shrewsbury were under the cosh - their men having no option but to be reduced to committing fouls in order to try and stop the reds youngsters.

In the second half more sustained LFC pressure. Corner, after corner, after corner. Curtis Jones with a chance inside the box, deflected over. More corners. A free kick at the edge of the box - it hits the wall.

And then against the run of play a Shrewsbury goal. Dan Udoh sending the ball across the area, a shot saved by Kelleher but then turned in by Liverpool fan Shaun Whalley.

Deflation - but then came the VAR review which clearly showed an offside. Ruled out and Liverpool could breathe again.

With 20 minutes left, Shrewsbury again turned to their substitute Jason Cummings, who scored the goals to secure this replay.

But it was Liverpool who would grab the goal.

Neco Williams with a raking 40 yard pass from the half-way line. Harvey Elliott was there, and RoShaun Williams got it all wrong when he headed the ball well over his goalkeeper and it bounced into the Kop end net.

Liverpool held on and there was warm jubiliation amongst the youngsters and their staff who are often one step removed from these kind of Anfield scenes.

James Milner was one senior Liverpool player there to see this result that moves the reds into the 5th round where they will face another tricky tie - away at Chelsea.

Well done to all the staff at Liverpool's Academy.