Aston Villa 1-4 Liverpool: Five minute flurry puts reds in 4th round

Liverpool moved through to the fourth round of the FA Cup with an expected win over a young Aston Villa side.

The reds travelled to Villa Park after a recent coronavirus outbreak among the Midlands side which rendered their first team out of action.

They elected to play the fixture using their Under 23 squad and Liverpool made only minor changes to their line up.

It was reminiscent of the League Cup fixture last year when the reds were the ones playing kids whilst the senior team were away at the World Club Championship.

Youngsters Neco and Rhys Williams played in defence, with Caomhin Kelleher chosen ahead of Alisson in goal. James Milner filled in at left back.

The reds took the lead in the 3rd minute when Sadio Mane headed in a Curtis Jones cross.

A potential cricket score looked like it was on, but despite enjoying almost 90% possession the reds coasted through most of the half and gave away a goal through a counter-attack.

A memorable moment for teenager Louie Barry who spun past teenager Rhys Williams to score the unlikely equaliser.

It proved to be short-lived hope for Villa.

Liverpool moved up a gear in the second half and scored three goals within 5 minutes shortly after Salah had seen a goal ruled out.

Wijnaldum with a well placed shot from the edge of the area, Mane again and then a pivot and shot from Salah to complete the scoring.

Thiago Alcantara got another half of football under his belt, and there were brief cameos for Firmino, Shaqiri, Origi and Oxlade-Chamberlain all in the second half.

Klopp praised the youngsters of Villa after the game, but already his focus will be on the next clash against Man Utd a week on Sunday.

Keita and Matip may have returned to action by then, but Diogo Jota remains some way off.