Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool: Mentality monsters at it again

Liverpool rode the storm at times in North London before eventually dispatching a wasteful Arsenal side to move into the 4th round.

Jarrell Quansah and Ibrahima Konate put in assured performances at the back as the Gunners, and Kai Havertz in particular, failed to take a number of first half chances.

It was a meeting between two powerhouses of this competition, with a combined 22 FA Cup triumphs between them.

The reds main threat in the first half was captain Trent Alexander-Arnold who saw a powerful shot rebound off the bar.

Without both Mo Salah and Wataru Endo (both on international competitive duty) Klopp made four changes to his starting XI. Gakpo, Diaz and Nunez being selected as the players up front.

The likes of Reiss Nelson and Kai Havertz were guilty of too many touches before attempting chances - although fine blocks and defending were equally responsible for denying the home side. At one point, Trent traversed Liverpool's goalline to clear a ball such was his confidence in his own ability.

With fifteen minutes remaining, Harvey Elliott and Cody Gakpo made way for the youngsters Bobby Clark and Conor Bradley. They slotted in well and after just five minutes the breakthrough arrived.

From a free kick, Trent's cross was delightful - placed to perfection and with Luis Diaz in close attendance a panicked Kiwiar headed past Ramsdale.

Arsenal had to go for it now, but a Ramsdale clearance was quickly pounced on by the reds and substitute Diogo Jota powered on. His weighted pass to Luis Diaz, running in from the right side in the style of Mo Salah, smashed a shot into the top corner.

There was no stopping that shot and no stopping Liverpool's advance to the next round.

The reds look well placed in all four competitions available to them and will be in the draw due on Monday night.

Next up for the reds is the semi final 1st leg of the League Cup before a 10 day winter 'break'.

MOTM: Ibrahima Konate