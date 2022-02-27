Liverpool beat Chelsea to win the League Cup: 11-10 on pens AET

Liverpool defeated Chelsea for a new record ninth league cup and a first domestic knockout cup trophy for Jurgen Klopp at LFC.

In a hard fought win the reds thought they had won it in normal time - Joel Matip heading in for a second half goal. But VAR intervened to spoil the party declaring Virgil van Dijk offside - although he was not involved in the goal.

Chelsea had some good chances to win too - they also had a tight VAR call in extra time when substitute Romelu Lukaku put the ball in the net but had been trapped by Liverpool's offside trap.

The game rolled on to a sensational extra time with all outfield players scoring before Kelleher made it 11-10, and then Kepa Arrizabalaga missed his chance. He had been brought on in the 119th minute as a penalty specialist. He conceded 11 and missed his shot at goal in the shoot out.

First win for 10 years and 1 day

Klopp's Liverpool have captured the Premier League after a 30 year wait not to mention the three UEFA and FIFA trophies, but domestic cups have been something of an inconvenience in the past few years. There has been no doubt the reds have had a great first XI but a combination of squad depth issues, not to mention some tricky ties down the years has stunted the reds progress in these cup competitions.

Kelleher, Robertson, van Dijk, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Henderson, Diaz, Mane, Salah, Keïta Subs: Becker, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Elliott, Konaté, Milner, Jota, Origi

You only have to look back to December 2019 when the reds were expected to play in the Club World Cup and the League Cup in the space of 24 hours as an example of difficulties faced.

But the reds have fully deserved their route to the final. Academy players, squad players and Covid-returning first teamers have all featured in the campaign and it was in that spirit that Klopp kept faith with his backup keeper. He said he did it because as well as being a professional manager he was 'also a human being.' His conscience was rewarded.

It was the complete opposite angle of attack for Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel. He brought back his number one keeper, who had a fantastic game, but then elected for Kepa for the final minute of extra time and penalties.

Chelsea had started the match much brighter, before the reds enjoyed a lengthy period of domination. As to be expected facing the newly crowned World Champions Chelsea fought back. What they lack though is clinical finishers. Mason Mount and Pulisic not making the most of mostly excellent work by Kai Havertz.

Kelleher however arguably outshone the more senior Mendy in the other goal throughout the game. He made the big saves he needed to over the course of the 120 minutes.

Of the legal chances for Chelsea it was Mason Mount who perhaps went closest when he did beat the offside trap but got the ball stuck at his feet and could only poke it at the post. He watched as it rolled past the other post and to the safety of Liverpool.

Other moments of note was substitute Harvey Elliott stepping up for penalty number 9 for Liverpool. More delight for the youngster who is putting his injury from earlier this season well and truly behind him.

And Luis Diaz was a delight once more. Just over 3 weeks into his Liverpool career he has settled perfectly, and has now won a trophy with his club. He was heavily involved, and arguably the pick of the front three, which will have been unexpected.

Liverpool must now try and avoid the League Cup curse. More trophies are possible for the reds but they must quickly prepare for an FA Cup clash at home to Norwich this midweek.

MOTM: Head says Luis Diaz / Heart goes for Kelleher.