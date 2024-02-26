LFC WIN 10TH LEAGUE CUP: Liverpool 1-0 Chelsea

Liverpool collected their 10th League Cup trophy with a late winning goal, two minutes from time, from captain Virgil van Dijk.

The reds huge injury list added complexity to Jurgen Klopp's planning on what could be his final trip to Wembley as reds boss.

None of Salah, Nunez or Szoboszlai were available for the fixture despite some late hope that they could return.

With Alisson, Thiago, Trent, Jota, Jones also missing from the first team the reds named a host of youngsters on the bench.

Liverpool equipped themselves well in the opening stages, dominating despite some heavy and persistent fouling from the Chelsea team. This culminating eventually on the half hour mark with Ryan Gravenberch being stretchered off. His ankle collapsing unnaturally under a stamp from Moises Caicedo. Klopp was incensed and by the end of the game Ryan was walking around on crutches.

Kelleher, Konaté, van Dijk, Robertson, Bradley, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Elliott, Endo, Gakpo, Diaz Subs: Adrián, Koumas, Nyoni, Gomez, Tsimikas, Clark, McConnell, Danns, Quansah

Joe Gomez was sent on which meant a reshuffle of the team and it did unsettle the reds for much of the rest of the half. Raheem Sterling thought he had scored the opening goal but both the assistant and VAR confirmed the move to have been offside.

The reds were brighter once more after the half time break and captain Virgil van Dijk thought he had the opener when he headed in with a powerful leaping attempt in the second half.

But there was a VAR review. Had Wataru Endo stepped offside? The ref was sent to the monitor and decided to disallow the goal - a great goal chalked off for incomprehensible reasons. Klopp grimaced and shook his head. He will be well shot of this nonsense in the summer.

Tired legs were hitting Liverpool after the extra midweek game compared to Chelsea. More youngsters were sent on - they were the only options but they know the Klopp system and performed admirably.

Quansah, Clark and Danns (making only his second ever appearance) all added to the drama and in extra time Liverpool were by far the better side. Danns could have had a goal when he headed goalbound (it was just tipped over).

In the 118th minute you sensed something special was building. Tsimikas paused for a moment before his corner and it was delivered perfectly, and dispatched perfectly by Virgil van Dijk. Take two. This time the officials couldn't chalk it off.

No need for penalties and a sensational win for Liverpool's youngsters. Nunez leaped a gate and an advertising hoarding to celebrate. Jones hobbled down the stairs. Salah and Szoboszlai were thrilled - but the biggest grin remained attached to Jurgen Klopp all throughout the fist pumps, trophy lift and on field rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone.

There have been many remarkable trophy wins for Liverpool (this is the 67th) but this one will always have a special place. Klopp may be leaving but he is leaving a collection of players with a great Liverpool mentality:

MOTM: Caoimhin Kelleher

VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS: Liverpool 1-0 Chelsea