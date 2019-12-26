Leicester 0-4 Liverpool: Reds make a mockery of 1st v 2nd match

This fixture had been pencilled in for weeks as a potential tricky encounter for the reds.

The League's second best side with home advantage against a Liverpool side just returned from Qatar.

In the end, the 4-0 scoreline flattered Brendan Rodgers side who were not allowed a single shot on target.

Liverpool faced some decent competition in Doha. Travelling back to the Premier League however must have felt like the reds were in a Europa League qualifying round against part-time double glazing salesman. It was truly men v boys stuff. The gulf in ability, at times, looked huge.

Gini Wijnaldum returned to the reds line up in the only change since being crowned Champions of the World, and as the reds fans belted out some of the new songbook, on the pitch the reds should have been ahead inside a minute.

Salah's delicious ball and Mane should have dispatched it past Schmeichel.

The reds only grabbed the one goal in the first half. Harsh - it should have been about 3.

But it was Bobby Firmino who headed in from a Trent Alexander-Arnold inswinger to separate the two sides.

Would we see a Leicester fightback in the second half?

No. They had big enough problems getting the ball.

Jamie Vardy, enjoying another fine season, may as well have stayed at home tucked up with the mince pies and perusing Coleen Rooney's instagram account. He was starved of the ball for almost the entire evening at the King Power Stadium.

With 20 minutes to go the reds upped the gears and put a devastating spell of football to good effect.

Caglar Soyuncu handballed in the area and James Milner, straight off the bench, smashed in the penalty with his first kick.

Moments later it was 3-0 when Bobby Firmino controlled Trent's cross with skill, before smashing it past Schmeichel.

Alexander-Arnold scored the pick of the goals with his low drilled effort to make it four for the reds.

It was an easy victory - one of Liverpool's more straightforward of the season - and the final 10 minutes were played out to chants of 'Ole' from the travelling Kop.

It must be dispiriting for the rest of the division but if this team were supposed to be the 'big hope' then the rest of English football are looking like they might have no hope.

Jurgen Klopp celebrated his 500th goal as Liverpool boss in this match, but more importantly the reds are 13 points clear with a game in hand.

An incredible 52 points from 18 games this season, and even more threatening is the fact Liverpool have won 26 of their last 27 games (with 1 draw).

This is a relentless Liverpool side.