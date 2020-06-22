Everton 0-0 Liverpool: Rusty reds inch closer to title

Project Restart got underway for both Merseyside clubs, but it was more a case of Back to the Future as the two sides played out an anaemic 0-0 draw.

It marked a third consecutive 0-0 draws in Goodison derbies. Even as Liverpool were hurtling towards the two previous Champions League finals, games at this ground have failed to deliver a single goal.

It seems a huge contrast to the epic clashes played at Anfield in those three seasons.

This was a derby like no other, and the end result was Liverpool moving closer towards the prize - the Premier League title.

Fans had heeded the warnings not to congregate and due to a lack of facilities inside Everton's ground, the reds had to change in portacabins assembled in the car park. Not ideal. Everton players heading on to the pitch from the tunnel - Liverpool via the car park corner of the ground.

Takumi Minamino started for the reds as Mo Salah began from the bench, whilst James Milner was called in to deputise for Andy Robertson - out with a knock.

It was the home side who had a good early chance, Richarlison's shot across goal being tipped away by Alisson. Yet it was Liverpool who dominated the ball for the vast majority of the game.

There was a lack of cutting edge, a rustiness however, with free kicks and corners from Trent Alexander-Arnold either finding too much space or the wrong option. Joel Matip's free header from a corner sent the wrong side of Jordan Pickford's goal.

James Milner appeared to suffer a hamstring tweak towards the end of the first half, whilst Joel Matip took a kick to the toe in the latter stages of the game. Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren two of the nine players on the bench sent into the fray.

That last substitution prevented any involvement by Mo Salah - the reds having used all five of their allotted subs in this new football.

With drinks breaks half way through each half, combined with the substitutions, all added to a stop start nature of the game which was played without the usual cut and thrust of a Merseyside Derby.

For all the reds' play, fashioning clear cut chances was much harder to come by. Roberto Firmino arguably should have fed the impressive Naby Keita at one stage, but elected for a shot which he dragged wide of the goal. Both Fabinho and Trent also had solid free kicks that Pickford managed to get behind.

With Lovren coming on late in the game, it perked Richarlison up and the blues could even have snatched victory when his movement forced a chance for Tom Davies - the Everton player hitting the post with an attempt after a mini goalline scramble.

However, it ended like previous encounters here, at 0-0. Probably the most deserving scoreline. Liverpool can win the league with a win over Palace and a draw at Man City, assuming City keep up with winning games. The lead at the top of the table is stretched back to 23 points.