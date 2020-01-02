Liverpool 2-0 Sheffield United: One whole year unbeaten

Liverpool collected their 58th point from 60 to begin the new decade in imperious style.

The reds completed the most passes in a Premier League game since stats have been recorded as they extended their lead at the top of the division.

Mo Salah started LFC's 2020 with a goal inside 4 minutes, with Sadio Mane adding a second in the second half. The scoreline may have only read 2-0 but this was an utterly dominant Liverpool performance against a good Sheffield United side.

The reds even shrugged off a pre-match injury to Naby Keita, named in the starting line up, but replaced before kick off by James Milner.

Andy Robertson took advantage of confusion in the opposition defence to get the Kop singing when Salah fired in after just 4 minutes.

Salah was unlucky not to get a brace in the second half when his shot completely outfoxed goalkeeper Dean Henderson who managed to save a rebounded shot off the post.

Salah provided Mane with the second goal - threaded through and Mane required two bites of the cherry to fire in.

Liverpool's improving defensive resolve this season saw another clean sheet.

Alisson Becker was marking his 50th league appearance for the reds, and collected his 26th clean sheet.

The reds now turn their attention to a Merseyside derby against Everton in the FA Cup.

The temptation to rest players for Klopp must be enormous, with league games against Spurs and Man Utd on the horizon.

But for now, Liverpool enjoy a sensational 13 point lead at the top - still with that game in hand.

Reds fans are witnessing one of the best sides in the entire history of the club. As it stands, 13 wins from 18 games wins the title.