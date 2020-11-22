Liverpool 3-0 Leicester: Reds overcome troubles to set Anfield record

Despite the ever-growing injury list, Liverpool comprehensively dismantled temporary league leaders Leicester at Anfield.

With the international break taking out three further Liverpool first teamers - and a confident away side this had the potential to be big trouble for the reds.

However, the redmen had different ideas and made it 64 unbeaten league games at Anfield - a new club record and one that means Liverpool's last home defeat in the domestic division was, quite literally, years ago.

Before kick off the club's goalkeepers and coaches laid a wreath behind the Kop in tribute to the recently departed Ray Clemence, alongside a replica 70's goalkeeper shirt that Alisson had used during the warm up. It was fitting that the reds went on to set a new club record and enjoy a relatively rare clean sheet in the process.

Klopp selected Fabinho at centre-back alongside Matip - the Brazilian marking his return to the side. It was like he never went away - he barely broke sweat despite being up against an in-form Harvey Barnes and Jamie Vardy.

Our only dark spot was a potential hamstring injury sustained by Naby Keita early in the second half. Up to that point the Guinean had been excellent in his advanced midfield role. Bobby Firmino was heading back to his best too - although the footballing gods appeared to be doing everything they could to stop him getting the goal he deserved.

As it happened: LFC 3-0 Leicester

He did however break the spell in the final minutes of the game when he powered a header in from a James Milner corner. He had already seen a goal chalked off by goal-line technology by the width of just 10 mm. That's 1 cm or less than half an inch. A farcical fraction.

The reds had gone ahead thanks to another corner, early on. Jonny Evans heading into his own net under the threat of Sadio Mane's presence just outside the edge of the area.

And Scotland hero Andy Robertson had delivered a peach perfect cross for the goal machine, Diogo Jota, to score his 8th goal of his fledgling Kop career. He has a goal in every single one of his Anfield league appearances. A remarkable record for a player coming in to try and dislodge the Champions stunning front three line up.

The reds face an intense period in the coming weeks, but they do have some breathing space with this midweek's visit from Atalanta. The reds are well placed in the group and are not facing a must win game in midweek - it may provide a possible space to allow some players to have recuperation from international breaks.

Tonight's win puts LFC up to second - level with leaders Spurs on points but with an inferior goal difference. Worrying for the rest of the Premier League is that the reds are not even at full strength are results over the past six weeks have been impressive.

Well done the reds!