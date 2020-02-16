Norwich 0-1 Liverpool: Another step in the ‘outstanding’ title charge

The winter break is over. But for Liverpool is was back to business - business as usual.

Liverpool stretched their Premier League lead to a huge 25 points - a figure way beyond anything ever witnessed before in English top flight football. Jurgen Klopp hailed his team's 25th win from 26 games this season:

"The gap is so insane, I don't really understand it. I am not smart enough. I have not had that before. It is outstanding, so difficult.

The reds were boosted by the return of Sadio Mane and James Milner into the matchday squad, whilst Naby Keita started in place of Fabinho - one eye clearly on Tuesday night's game away at Atletico Madrid.

Norwich started the day 55 points behind the reds - and rock bottom of the Premier League. They had performed admirably at Anfield in the opening game of the season, and Liverpool's 4-1 victory that day was perhaps harsh on the canaries.

As it happened: Norwich 0-1 LFC

They had managed to beat Man City here at Carrow Road and for long periods of this game they kept Liverpool at bay.

Although Trent Alexander-Arnold had a shot within 15 seconds, the reds were mostly limited to half chances in the first half. Alisson made a great save when Norwich appeared to spring the offside trap - this was to be his 10th clean sheet in his past 11 games.

On the hour mark, the reds brought on Mane and Fabinho during a period when Liverpool were starting to turn the screw.

The second half performance was creating more problems for Norwich, and it was no surprise that Sadio Mane was to get the goal to eventually give the reds another win.

A raking pass forward by Jordan Henderson was controlled with style by the Senegalese attacker, who then turned and fired, left-footed, just inside the post and past Tim Krul.

There were no further dramas - Norwich's best chance had been a shot that his the foot of the post - and the reds celebrated at the final whistle, having coped with Norwich and the ongoing Storm Dennis.

A 17th consecutive win and a 43rd consecutive unbeaten game are pushing Liverpool closer to new records - but the most important figure is 15. That's the number of points (from 36) that will now guarantee Liverpool the title.

On the 28th April 2020 it would be 30 years since Liverpool last won the title. Right now, it appears that anniversary is never going to be reached as Liverpool could have this all sewn up by March.

The World and European champions are about to land the hat-trick.