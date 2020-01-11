Tottenham 0-1 Liverpool: Records tumble as reds thunder on

Liverpool stretched their Premier League lead to 16 points over 2nd placed Leicester City (and with a game in hand).

The reds are now 17 points ahead of Man City after a 1-0 win in first visit to the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

After dispatching Everton in the FA Cup with a youth team, Klopp brought back his more senior side with one enforced change - Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain replacing the injured James Milner.

The reds are by now used to Mourinho's tactics, and Klopp does have an excellent record against the new Spurs boss in his career both in England and Germany.

It seems strange to see a Spurs side packed with 9 men behind the ball and attempting long balls and counter-attacks, but that is their fans' new reality - it has certainly proven successful in terms of results for the Portugese coach down th years.

And for 37 minutes it was working well here.

Spurs had been wasteful with their couple of chances from long hoofs upfield, but the reds a whisker away from connecting with a number of chances as they dominated control of the game.

As it happened: Spurs 0-1 LFC

But you can't keep this Liverpool side out for long, and in the 37th minute they did what they have in every game this season - scored.

Mo Salah finding Roberto Firmino, who with a deft touch took out the Spurs defender and he drilled a left footed no look shot past Gazzaniga in the Spuds goal.

The second half began with utter dominance from the reds. Spurs still reluctant to attempt any form of attack as the reds turned the game into a training ground session.

They should have added more, but poor finishing and a lack of intensity were the main culprits.

Around the 70th minute, a double change from Mourinho signalled that maybe now was the time for them to finally act serious about trying to get something from the game.

And a number of spills ceding possesion by LIverpool did give them some glorious chances - substitute Lo Celso somehow putting a clear-cut chance past Alisson and the post when it looked much easier to stick it in the net. Heung-min Son was also guilty of wasting one of the best chances of the game when he fired over from about 10 yards.

But no matter, this was the reds 20th win of the season. No other club in any of European Football's top five leagues has ever won 20 of their first 21 games.

61 points banked from 63 available is a huge return and Liverpool are currently in a different league from the other 19 clubs in their division.

Today's result also ensured the reds are unbeaten in the last 38 games (the length of a season) - and have collected 104 points in that 38 game period - again a new record - beating the previous best of 102 points set by both Man City in 2017 and Chelsea from 2004.

Even assuming the unlikely event that Man City were to win all of their remaining games, the maximum points that Liverpool would require is 96. With 61 points banked in just over half a season, it's hard to imagine the reds not collecting 35 further points in the next 19 games.

An incredible season continues...