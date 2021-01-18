Draws continue to accumulate for the reds: Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd

Liverpool maintained their unbeaten home run and United their unbeaten away form in a fairly drab 0-0 encounter.

In a stadium without supporters it was perhaps expected that this would be a unusually tame encounter between England's two most successful clubs.

The reds, despite a very unusual looking line up, were certainly the stronger side in the first half but failed to land the blows this dominance deserved. Liverpool of last year would have been at least 3-0 up at half time, but the reds are struggling in front of goal right now and have failed to find the net in the last three Premier League games.

The reds recent league form in particular has been poor. With just two wins and four draws in the last seven games.

As a result, at the end of this weekend the reds found themselves in fourth place - three points off the top.

With none of the three senior centre-backs available, Jordan Henderson was shifted into central defence to partner Fabinho. Thiago made his Anfield debut some four months on from joining the club, alongside Wijnaldum and Xherdan Shaqiri in midfield.

As it happened: LFC 0-0 Utd

Despite plenty of chances in the final third, the reds tested David de Gea just once in the first half - a tame shot from Bobby Firmino who was not near the top of his game.

Sadio Mane appeared to have been sent through by a fine ball at the end of the first half before the referee blew the whistle with seconds still to go in the half.

Bruno Fernandes did have a first half free kick that he sent wide of Alisson in goal but United's best chances fell in the second half when they were denied twice by Alisson at point blank range.

As the second half wore on, the likes of Thiago faded and United did grow somewhat in to the game but ultimately a draw was the result due to Liverpool's wastefulness in front of goal.

Liverpool can have nobody to blame but themselves for their current league position - an astonishing 18 points less at this stage of the season compared to last year. Similar results to last year and the reds would be 15 points clear right now.

As it is they find themselves a potential four points behind Man City if they win their one remaining game in hand.

Liverpool must get back to winning ways soon - although Burnley this week will also prove a stubborn encounter.