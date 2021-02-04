Liverpool 0-1 Brighton: Reds endure back to back home defeats

Liverpool slumped to their second consecutive home defeat in the Premier League, losing 1-0 against Brighton.

The reds were held 1-1 by Brighton away in November and after this game have just one point from both their encounters against the team from the South Coast.

Although league games between the two sides have not been an annual fixture - this still represents Brighton's first league win at Anfield for almost 40 years.

Alisson Becker was not involved in tonight's game - an 'illness' according to the Liverpool boss - although stand in keeper Caomhin Kelleher was not at fault for Brighton's goal. If anything the backup keeper kept the score more respectable in a disappointing night for the reds.

Liverpool had endured a tricky January, but there were promising signs with two away wins at Spurs and West Ham in the final week of the month.

This however was more like the post-Christmas blues from the reds and yet again they struggled to break down a compact defensive side - registering just one shot on target at Anfield (a shot that was blocked).

Ben Davies was named on the bench although didn't make his debut, whilst Ozan Kabak watched on from the stands.

The reds still had no Sadio Mane, and Jordan Henderson was again partnered in defence with Nat Phillips. Milner, playing his 4th game in a little over 11 days, looked like he was. And Wijnaldum and Thiago failed to offer sufficient craft and creativity for the forwards.

As it happened: LFC 0-1 Brighton

Both the Spurs game and West Ham had featured quick counter attacking football and penetrating attacks. This time the reds resorted to those long crosses that proved so unsuccessful against Burnley. Easy to mop up for the excellent Brighton defence.

Brighton's goal came through a cross to the back post that Trent failed to mark. It was headed back across goal and poked in by Alzate. Scruffy, but more effective than anything Liverpool managed.

Klopp claimed after the game that the players were mentally and physically tired. Divock Origi, on as a sub, offered little ambition and without Minamino as even an option now the reds must wait for the return of Mane and hopefully later this month Diogo Jota. It's still remains a sore subject that the talented Portugese forward was injured in a nothing game after the reds had sealed Champions League qualification.

40 points from 22 games, whilst by no means an outrageously bad total, does not look good next to last years sensation start to the season. The reds had 64 points at this stage 12 months ago. That would represent a 17 point lead at the top.

As it is, the reds are now seven points behind Man City who have a game in hand and are the reds next opponents at the weekend.

Liverpool need to park all thoughts about retaining the title and focus on making sure they end the season in the top four before hopefully better times on the pitch, in the stadium and away from the injury treatment rooms.