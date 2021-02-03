As it happened: LFC 0-1 Brighton

Liverpool host Brighton tonight aiming to keep in touch with those at the top of the table.
Brighton held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw in November when they scored an injury time penalty equaliser. That game saw plenty of VAR action - two Liverpool goals ruled out by the video assistant and Brighton awarded two penalties.
However, the reds have won all three previous Premier League clashes at Anfield since Brighton were promoted in 2017.
The reds recently brought in Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies after Joel Matip was added to the seriously long term injury list - alongisde central defensive partners Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.
Brighton are unbeaten in their last three fixtures, beating Spurs 1-0 last weekend.
A win for the reds would move the club onto 43 points after 22 games.
As it happened...
Brighton haven't beaten Liverpool in the league since March 1982, a run of nine matches (D2, L7).
Liverpool are aiming to win three consecutive league matches for the first time since their opening three games of the season.
Brighton are looking to keep four consecutive league clean sheets for the first time in the top flight,
Liverpool will be without their goalkeeper yet again for tonight's game.
The club have said he is out with an illness.
Goalkeeping change - and new signing Ben Davies is named on the bench.
Confirmed LFC Team:
Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Henderson, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Milner, Thiago, Shaqiri, Salah, Firmino.
Subs: Adrian, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Tsimikas, Origi, Davies, R. Williams, Cain, N. Williams.
Mane not quite recovered from his muscle injury that kept him out the weekend.
Minamino's departure to Southampton appears to open the door for Jake Cain who is also on tonight's bench.
And here's our opponents for tonight
Sanchez, Dunk, Burn, Webster, White, Groß, Bissouma, Alzate, March, Maupay, Trossard
Subs: McGill, Walton, Tau, Zeqiri, Weir, Lallana, Connolly, Karbownik, Moder
Both Man City and Leicester have won their 6pm kick offs tonight against Burnley and Fulham.
Man City are seven points ahead of Liverpool with both teams on 21 games.
Leicester take a 2 point lead over Liverpool but have, as it stands, played a game more. The reds will be looking to make an immediate bounce back.
Underway at Anfield
3' Henderson with a lovely weighted pass to find Mo Salah, but the Egyptian lifts his shot over the bar.
5' Little moment of concern there.
It was rumoured that Milner had a late fitness test and he was clutching his hamstring then.
Hopefully nothing serious but he likely isn't 100%.
Liverpool still missing both Fabinho and Naby Keita from their potential midfield.
Loan Signing Ozan Kabak watching on at Anfield. pic.twitter.com/bqmmirvFh7— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) February 3, 2021
23' Midway through the first half and Liverpool not yet in a fluent stride.
Ben Davies takes a trot down the touchline for an early warm up.
29' Good forward ball by Trent but Bobby doesn't quite have the speed to reach that.
Awaiting our first shot on target from either side.
45' Bit of frustration now creeping in for Liverpool.
Wijnaldum carded for a foul about 10 yards inside the half way line.
Brighton, not for the first time, making this exceptionally hard work for the reds.
0-0 at the interval.
A pensive look from Klopp and he'll be hoping the reds can up the action in the final third in this half.
48' Bobby Firmino shot blocked by Lewis Dunk.
Brighton remain exceptionally well organised.
Well well.
56' Brighton take the lead. Ball crossed to the back post, headed back into the middle and Alzate pokes it in.
Liverpool caught napping.
63' Origi and Ox on for Shaqiri and Wijnaldum.
67' Solly March is injured and former red Adam Lallana replaces him.
71' Nice move and nice pass from Trent but Salah fires that narrowly wide.
Still no shots on target from the reds.
75' Kelleher makes a fine save to deny Pascal Gross. Henderson gets rid.
It's all going Brighton's way now.
79' Seems a bit late but Curtis Jones replaces Firmino.
Liverpool seem to struggle incredibly against teams who pack their defences this season.
Going a goal down clearly not helping. Brighton will feel they can see this out.
Liverpool's long unbeaten home record looks like ancient history now.
Two consecutive Anfield defeats to Burnley and now Brighton.
In fact, Brighton should have had far more.
Next up Man City.
Liverpool 0-1 Brighton
Light years behind how it looked last season.
Next up Man City at Anfield.