As it happened: LFC 0-1 Brighton

Liverpool host Brighton tonight aiming to keep in touch with those at the top of the table.

Brighton held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw in November when they scored an injury time penalty equaliser. That game saw plenty of VAR action - two Liverpool goals ruled out by the video assistant and Brighton awarded two penalties.

However, the reds have won all three previous Premier League clashes at Anfield since Brighton were promoted in 2017.

The reds recently brought in Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies after Joel Matip was added to the seriously long term injury list - alongisde central defensive partners Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

Brighton are unbeaten in their last three fixtures, beating Spurs 1-0 last weekend.

A win for the reds would move the club onto 43 points after 22 games.

As it happened...