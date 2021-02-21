Liverpool 0-2 Everton: Blues land first Anfield win for 21 years

Everton finally won at Anfield this millenium after another anaemic display from the reds.

Liverpool, who had enjoyed such a long unbeaten run at Anfield lasting three and a half years have now failed to register a win in their last six league games here, and lost the last four. An outcome that last occurred almost 100 years ago.

Evertonian's long wait for any derby win - 10 years - was played out in the emptiness of the stadium and Liverpool have failed to beat Everton in any of the three fixtures since the global pandemic arrived.

The reds were not helped by conceding an early goal by Richarlison. Thiago failing to make the challenge and Rodriguez through ball beating the offside trap of Kabak and Henderson and he placed it past Alisson.

Everton have a good away record this term and the early goal gave them the perfect opportunity to get men behind the ball and stifle Liverpool's plentiful possession. The reds have struggled to break down defensively minded teams this year and matters were made worse when Jordan Henderson was forced off with injury midway through the first half.

Nat Phillips came on. His partnership with Ozan Kabak the 18th different centre-back pairing the reds have had to use just this season. No wonder Liverpool have struggled with consistency.

The reds wasted chances and Jordan Pickford pulled off a couple of decent saves throughout.

Roberto Fimino in particular guilty of some poor choices in front of goal - and it was a quiet day for Mo Salah.

As it happened: LFC 0-2 EFC

After a strong start to the second half - Everton's substitutions provided the fresh legs needed to dampen Liverpool's spirit and the referee awarded an exceptionally harsh penalty against the reds when Calvert-Lewin fell over Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The ref was summoned to review his decision at the pitchside monitor but he barely gave it a second look and Sigurrdsson dispatched the penalty to make it 2-0.

Everton's players celebrated jubilantly at full time but it was another night of misery for the reds. Just two Premier League wins in the last 11 games for the reds who have had a horrible time since Christmas.

The games come less thick and fast for the reds in the coming weeks and hopefully it will be an opportunity for some midfield reinforcements to get fit again and more importantly rejoin a badly dysfunctioning midfield. Thiago, Jones and Wijnaldum do not appear to have the energy and drive to stimulate the rest of the team and dominate games.

The reds travel to Sheffield United next. Another defeat is surely unthinkable.