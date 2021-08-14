Norwich 0-3 Liverpool: Salah goal and two assists in reds opening win

Liverpool have started their season with all three points and three different names on the goalscorers sheet.

Virgil van Dijk, making his first Premier League appearance in 10 months, helped the reds secure a clean sheet in a trip to Championship winners Norwich.

The reds beat Norwich two seasons ago on the opening day, a season that would eventually deliver a long awaited Premier League title. This victory was arguably more professional than that opening day win.

The opening weekend of the Premier League season has seen the return of fans in large numbers.

Last season's Premier League always seemed more about fulfilling the contractual obligations - there were more away wins than home wins in what turned out to be a very stale season. So this weekend had already started with plenty of home victories, making Liverpool's dominant victory at Carrow Road all the more impressive.

Kostas Tsimikas was brought in to replace the injured Andy Robertson and coped relatively well throughout. The midfield trio of Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita was another slight surprise. Their key advantage that they have all benefited from an uninterrupted summer and better pre-season preparation.

Diogo Jota played the first hour and set the reds on their way in the 26th minute. Trent playing the ball into the box, a touch from Magic Mo and Jota continued his fine goalscoring record with the reds.

Liverpool didn't extend their lead until the second half but it was only a few minutes after Roberto Firmino's arrival that the Brazilian made it 2-0. Salah again providing the assist.

It was fitting that the third was scored by Salah himself. A fifth consecutive opening day goal for Salah - the first player to achieve such a level of consistency. His curled shot dispatched past Tim Krul in the Norwich goal to ensure the travelling Liverpool supporters would end the game in even finer voice.

Klopp was happy, the reds will be happy and probably feel vindicated about their reduced pre-season compared to some other teams.

Anfield up next. 37 games to go for the title...