Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool: Reds reduce gap down to a point

Liverpool recorded their 9th consecutive Premier League win and cut the gap at the top of the Premier League down to one point.

The win, away at Arsenal, was as hard fought as any in the previous weeks - ending the North London's side recent run of good results when the reds moved up the gears in the second half.

Alisson Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Robertson, van Dijk, Henderson, Fabinho, Alcantara, Jota, Mane, Diaz Subs: Jones, Kelleher, Minamino, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Gomez, Keïta, Konaté, Salah, Firmino

After suffering a knock at the weekend, Mo Salah started from the bench with Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota selected to play up front.

After already suffering two defeats this season to the hands of Liverpool it was no surprise that Arsenal mounted a determined first 45 minute period in which the reds had to show steel - with Alisson Becker sniffing out a number of threats as he acted, at times, like a third centre-back.

Early in the second half Sadio Mane had the ball in the net but it was flagged offside.

Alisson had provided an instrumental save after a misplaced Thiago pass allowed Martin Odegaard an opportunity to put the home side ahead.

As time ticked away Jurgen Klopp sensed Liverpool needed a change and readied both Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah on the touchline. Meanwhile on the pitch Diogo Jota slammed in the opening goal to wild celebrations by the away supporters. It was a clinical near post strike that did well to beat Aaron Ramsdale.

Klopp did not allow the goal to change his strategy and Jota, and Diaz were immediately replaced. And the plan worked as Roberto Firmino - a welcome return to the Liverpool team - scored the second to kill off any remaining Arsenal hope.

The Liverpool manager was visibly ecstatic with the result and the second half performance and insisted after the game that the reds would give City a good fight for the rest of the season.

With nine consecutive Premier League wins they appear to be doing just that.