Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool: Saka’s penalty seals it for the Gunners

Liverpool equalised twice away at league leaders Arsenal but were eventually undone by a controversial penalty late in the second half.

The reds' form this term has been disappointing and a trip to the league leaders, coupled with a game v Man City next week, were already set up to be difficult fixtures.

Klopp decided to continue with the formation utilised against Rangers - playing with two midfielders in the spirit of the best form of attack is defence.

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Jota, Diaz, Núñez, Salah, Alcantara, Henderson Subs: Kelleher, Milner, Carvalho, Phillips, Gomez, Konaté, Firmino, Fabinho, Elliott

However with less than a minute on the clock Arsenal were 1-0 up. Martinelli putting them ahead after a ball was thread through the defence.

The reds have conceded the first goal far too often this season and it wasn't until the 34th minute that the reds hit back. Darwin Nunez with some quick thinking after the pass from Luis Diaz.

Moments before half time Luis Diaz went off injured and in the ensuing five minutes of added time Bukayo Saka scored a crucial goal from a counter-attack to give Arsenal the lead at the break.

Roberto Firmino's sublime shot restored parity shortly into the second half but Saka converted a penalty that was given for a very soft challenge.

Liverpool will feel hard done by after witnessing a handball for a penalty at the other end waved away in the first half.

The reds games do not get any easier. They have to contend with what will be a noisy Ibrox in midweek before welcoming the imperious looking Man City to Anfield next weekend.

If ever there was a need for a resprinkling of the gold dust of the last few seasons it will be in the week ahead.

We are now 14 points off the top of the league having played one game less. 10 points gained and 14 points dropped. It has not been a pretty league campaign so far.