Reds take a step backwards: Forest 1-0 Liverpool

Liverpool fell to a disappointing defeat to a team that started the weekend bottom of the division in a lifeless early Saturday kick off.

The past 10 days had given reds fans reason to be optimistic with three solid wins that had ended the Champions invincible run and helped the reds edge closer to Champions League group qualification.

Alisson, Milner, Gomez, Robertson, van Dijk, Fabinho, Elliott, Jones, Carvalho, Salah, Firmino Subs: Adrián, Kelleher, Clark, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Phillips, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alexander-Arnold

But after three steps forward LFC took a giant stride back with a display low on effort. Yes, there were extenuating circumstances. Nunez and Thiago were unavailable - leaving the reds without any attacking backup on the bench. But this performance was miles away from the effort shown just six days earlier.

Taiwo Awoniyi, a former red who never made a competitive appearance for the reds, scored the games decisive goal in the 55th minute - somewhat fortunate when he latched on to his initial shot which had rebounded off the post.

And Liverpool, despite their low effort level, did have numerous chances to score. Virgil van Dijk was fed a number of impressive crosses that he failed to convert. One can only wonder how many of them the likes of Nunez, Jota or even a better positioned Firmino may have converted.

Liverpool may have dominated possession throughout the game but there was a real lack of creativity in breaking down a side that have so far struggled home and away. Shots on target were even at seven and both goalkeepers were worked equally hard. Alisson being the man of the match in an LFC game against bottom of the league teams is never a good sign.

The reds have two European games coming up in which they must secure qualification to the next phase and sandwiched in between is a home game against Leeds United.

There can be little more room for anaemic displays from this team of highly decorated individuals.