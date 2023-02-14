Liverpool 2-0 Everton: Gakpo off the mark in Klopp’s 250th win

Jurgen Klopp recorded his 250th competitive win as Liverpool manager as we finally got our first Premier League victory of the 2023 calendary year.

The 242nd Merseyside derby had arrived with Liverpool struggling outside the top six and Everton planted in the relegation zone.

New Everton boss Sean Dyche had already collected three points in his opening game against league leaders Arsenal but the reds managed to re-energise themselves and were worthy winners of all three points.

Although Thiago Alcantara has been lost to injury, the reds did welcome three faces back to the bench. Long term absentees Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino even came off the bench near the end of the game for brief cameos whilst Virgil van Dijk was another face on the touchline.

The reds have been plagued in recent months with slow starts, but in front of their home crowd for the derby they started competitively enough.

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Matip, Gomez, Fabinho, Henderson, Bajcetic, Salah, Gakpo, Núñez Subs: Kelleher, van Dijk, Milner, Keïta, Elliott, Firmino, Tsimikas, Phillips, Jota

Chances were at a premium, but Klopp had brought back Henderson and Fabinho to partner Bajcetic in midfield. A return to a block in the middle - the reds have been far too easy to bypass in midfield in recent months.

The reds had plenty of the ball but few chances of note until ironically they capitalised on an Everton foray forward.

James Tarkowski saw his header hit the post and Liverpool sprung into action - overloading the Everton defence as they quickly moved the ball forward. Darwin Nunez accelerated forward and sent in a delightful ball that Mo Salah fired past Jordan Pickford.

Liverpool quickly put the game to bed in the second half when again, another quick move from Liverpool, saw Robertson find Salah - laid off to Trent who's brilliant cross was poked in by Cody Gakpo. His debut goal for the reds and this was arguably his best performance in a Liverpool shirt since his New Years Day arrival at Anfield.

Liverpool were not perfect - but they didn't need to be. This was an anaemic performance from Everton who remain in relegation trouble.

Despite all the array of talent on display it was arguably another Man of the Match performance from Stefan Bajcetic, the 18 year old midfielder who has been a rare diamond amongst this season so far.

The reds move to 9th, and are 9 point (with a game in hand) behind Newcastle United who they must face on Saturday evening. Liverpool will be looking to build momentum on this result but we've had false dawns before.