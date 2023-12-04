Liverpool 4-3 Fulham: Reds hit four wonder strikes to seal comeback

Liverpool finally got the three points their performance, and goal quality merited but they needed another late comeback after some horror defending.

It ultimately turned out to be a Premier League classic. The reds taking the lead twice in the first half before being pegged back level to 2-2 at half time.

Liverpool's stunning opener, a free kick from Trent (later adjudged an own goal) from 25 yards out was cancelled out be a tap in from former red Harry Wilson (through Kelleher's legs).

Alexis Mac Allister drilled in a stunning shot to give the reds the lead once more, but this was cancelled out when Kenny Tete kept himself onside to score just before the break.

That wasn't all in the first half - with both sides having a further goal ruled out via offside.

Liverpool had been dominant, but the likes of Szoboszlai, Salah, Nunez and Diaz all had forgettable games - which placed extra responsibility on the likes of Trent and substitute Joe Gomez.

With ten minutes to go, somewhat against the run of play, Fulham took the lead through a Decordova-Reid header.

Was Liverpool's home record to go?

No.

With three minutes remaining of normal time, Wataru Endo delivered a fine opening Liverpool goal to level and a minute later, another crucial Trent Alexander-Arnold goal - won all three points for the reds.

Jurgen Klopp's side maintain their unbeaten home league record that stretches back 14 months.

Whilst anything less than three points would have been harsh, the reds must improve in the coming weeks. Alisson is expected to miss a number more games, and all eyes will be on Kelleher to deliver a little bit more solidity in goal. The reds also lost Joel Matip in the second half to injury so Konate and next deputy Quansah will have to remain fit over the festive period.

The reds travel to Sheffield United in midweek, who are very likely to have had a change in manager by then.

MOTM: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Video Highlights: Liverpool 4-3 Fulham