Newcastle 1-2 Liverpool: Nunez sensational double for 10 man reds

Liverpool beat Newcastle at St James' Park thanks to a late Darwin Nunez double from the bench.

The reds had been a goal down, and a man down, within the first half hour but pulled off a sensational result full of grit, determination and two exquisite goals from our number nine.

Klopp had made two changes to the side that beat Bournemouth with ten men last week. Ibrahima Konate's injury saw Joel Matip's first start of the season, and new signing Wataru Endo made his first start - with Diogo Jota moving to the bench.

As is typical in these encounters, it started off in fiery style.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was incredulously shown a yellow card inside five minutes when he was fouled by Anthony Gordon. He slid yards across the touchline from the push but when he threw the ball back on the pitch he was the one to collect a booking.

Minutes later he shoved Anthony Gordon and no punishment was applied. Two poor decisions from the ref in the opening stages.

In the 25th minute he was involved again. An unwise pass back from Salah was misread by Alexander-Arnold and the advancing Gordon headed towards goal and fired Newcastle into the lead.

Just three minutes later and the game looked over when Virgil van Dijk was shown a straight red card for a foul on Isak. He got the ball, but also clipped the man. A weak red card that will see the captain miss the next three games.

But as is the perennial case with going down to 10 men in the Premier League, Newcastle began to flounder.

They did draw a remarkable save from Alisson Becker in the first half - but it was Liverpool who grew stronger, more determined and showed remarkable composure against the 11 men of the Toon.

Elliott and Jota were introduced and all of a sudden the reds pressing game returned and Newcastle's lack of quality began to be exposed.

Step forward substitute Darwin Nunez and the game flipped.

He capitalised on a defensive error and equalised with a sublime shot across the face of Nick Pope's goal.

And there was more to come in injury time, a threaded through ball of perfection from Mo Salah, and Nunez straight on to it and straight into the net.

Jubilant scenes from Liverpool who maintain their unbeaten record and position inside the top four at this early stage of the season.

Liverpool do still have problems at the back, but there is little doubt they have a wealth of talent in the attacking positions. An exciting start to the season and more 'mentality building' as the manager calls it.

MOTM: Darwin Nunez