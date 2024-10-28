Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool: Reds fight back twice for the point

Liverpool travelled to Arsenal and collected a point in the weekend's main fixture.

The reds had lost on their last two Premier League appearances at the Emirates so a point can perhaps be looked upon as signs of improvement.

There were two comebacks involved on the day - Liverpool were poor in the first half and it was Saka who took advantage of a little bit of lack of focus amongst the reds defence to put the Gunners ahead.

However, van Dijk equalised after a flick on from Luis Diaz to restore some parity although the first 45 was something of a dominant midfield performance from the home side.

Just before half time Mikel Merino scored his debut Arsenal goal and a tough afternoon at the office beckoned.

But Liverpool did improve in the second half, and managed their way through large periods of Arsenal time-wasting. A good Liverpool spell of possession was ended when an Arsenal player went down and they put the ball out.

Liverpool should have known better than to give them the ball back from the restart - as it then took a further few minutes for us to regain our composure.

But Mo Salah, who was having a quiet afternoon, scored to make it 2-2 and salvage a point that maintains the reds in a top two who have a slight cushion now on some of the teams below.

Jota and Alisson remain injury issues for the reds, and Andy Robertson has yet to fully regain his past form. The midfield, without Szoboszlai, did not have the control we have been used to in recent months.

But it was another big test for Slot and although the 8 match winning run is over, he remains with just one defeat next to his time as LFC boss.

Attention now turns to a double header against another good side, Brighton, in the League Cup away and then Anfield in the Premier League.

A midweek opportunity for some youngsters to shine before Liverpool hope to maintain their pressure at the top of the division.

MOTM: Ibrahima Konate

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS: Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool