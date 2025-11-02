Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa: Reds up to third

Liverpool moved up to third in the Premier League title with a return to winning ways ahead of another tricky week.

The reds face Real Madrid and then Man City away in a tough pairing of games considering their recent form.

But this Saturday late kick off did provide some respite as the reds collected all three points against a Villa side who had dispatched City just a week previously.

Mamardashvili was called into action in the opening stages before the reds found their feet - Slot electing to restore the midfield three from last season - as he sought to avoid a fifth consecutive league defeat.

Liverpool grew into the half and were the dominant force by the interval. Ekitike thought he had opened the scoring with a header before it was chalked off for offside, but Salah made sure just before the whistle.

Pantomime villain Emiliano Martinez was caught out by the reds constant pressure on the backline and passed the ball straight to Mo Salah who scored his 250th goal for Liverpool FC - he is well placed in 3rd of LFC's all time goalscorers and is hunting down the total set by Roger Hunt who is second to Ian Rush.

Liverpool made the game secure in the second half when Ryan Gravenberch marked his return to the team with a drilled shot that was fortunately deflected past Martinez.

Villa showed some fight in the final 10 minutes, perhaps Liverpool being nervous as they sought to protect a first clean sheet for some time. Protect it they did and although Arsenal have powered some distance ahead - the rest of the Premier League pack have not capitalised quite enough on Liverpool's woeful October.

It's Arsenal, City and Liverpool as the top three. Again.

This was a step in the right direction but Real Madrid and Man City are two further difficult opponents.

MOTM: Dominik Szoboszlai

VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS: LFC 2-0 Aston Villa