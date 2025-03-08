Liverpool 3-1 Southampton: Salah’s Penalty Brace Seals Comeback Win, 16 point gap

Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to a staggering 16 points with a hard-fought 3-1 comeback victory over rock-bottom Southampton at Anfield.

Despite a sluggish first-half performance, the Reds rallied after the break, with Mohamed Salah’s two penalties and a Darwin Núñez strike securing the three points. The win edges Liverpool closer to their first Premier League title under manager Arne Slot, while Southampton’s survival hopes grow dimmer.

First Half: A Sluggish Start and a Shocking Opener

Liverpool, fresh off a grueling midweek Champions League victory over Paris Saint-Germain, looked far from their fluent best in the opening 45 minutes. The fatigue from their European exploits was evident as Southampton, despite their lowly league position, grew into the game and even took a surprise lead.

The breakthrough came in calamitous fashion for the hosts. A miscommunication between Liverpool’s defensive stalwarts, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson, gifted Southampton the opener. Van Dijk attempted to shepherd a Ryan Manning throw-in back to his goalkeeper, but Alisson, perhaps still feeling the effects of a challenge from Mateus Fernandes, failed to collect the ball. It squirmed loose to Will Smallbone, who calmly slotted home from a tight angle, sending shockwaves through Anfield.

Southampton could have added to their lead before halftime. Darwin Núñez, who had a mixed first half, was fortunate to escape with only a yellow card after a reckless swipe at Kyle Walker-Peters. The VAR reviewed the incident but upheld the on-field decision, much to the relief of the home crowd.

Second Half: Slot’s Changes Spark a Revival

Arne Slot, serving a touchline ban and watching from the directors’ box, made a triple substitution at halftime, introducing Harvey Elliott, Andy Robertson, and another fresh pair of legs to inject energy into his side. The changes had an immediate impact.

Elliott, who scored with his first touch against PSG, almost repeated the feat here, only to be denied by a fine save from Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. The young midfielder’s introduction brought a renewed sharpness to Liverpool’s play, and it wasn’t long before the equalizer arrived.

Luis Díaz, lively down the left flank, skipped past Walker-Peters and delivered a precise cutback to Núñez, who made amends for his earlier indiscretion by slotting home at the near post. The goal shifted the momentum firmly in Liverpool’s favour.

Minutes later, the Reds were awarded a penalty when Núñez went down under a challenge from Smallbone. Referee Lewis Smith pointed to the spot, and despite Southampton’s protests, the VAR upheld the decision. Salah stepped up and dispatched the penalty with his trademark composure, sending Ramsdale the wrong way and putting Liverpool ahead.

The Anfield faithful erupted into chants of “Now you’re going to believe us, we’re going to win the league,” as the Reds took control of the game.

Salah Seals the Win with a Second Penalty

Liverpool pushed for a third goal to kill off the game, with Salah and Elliott both going close. The decisive moment came late in the match when the VAR spotted a handball by Southampton’s Yukinari Sugawara following a tussle with Díaz. Salah stepped up once again and fired an unstoppable penalty into the top corner, taking his tally to 27 goals for the season and moving him joint-fifth on the Premier League’s all-time scorers’ list alongside Sergio Agüero.

Post-Match Reactions

Arne Slot, despite the win, was critical of his team’s performance. “I’m hoping we play a bit better in the next two finals than we did in the first one,” he said, referring to the upcoming Champions League second leg against PSG and the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle. Slot acknowledged the need for a significant improvement in intensity if Liverpool are to progress in Europe.

Southampton manager Ivan Juric was left fuming over the penalty decisions, particularly the first one. “It was not a penalty, and that changed the match,” he said. “This cannot be a penalty ever.” However, he conceded that Sugawara needed to be more careful after his handball led to Liverpool’s second spot-kick.

Key Takeaways

Salah’s Ice-Cold Precision: Mohamed Salah once again proved why he is one of the world’s best, scoring two crucial penalties to take his season tally to 27 goals. His composure from the spot was a stark contrast to Liverpool’s otherwise disjointed performance. Núñez’s Redemption: After a shaky first half that included a booking and a narrow escape from a red card, Núñez redeemed himself with a well-taken goal and the assist for Salah’s first penalty. Slot’s Tactical Acumen: The halftime substitutions were pivotal in turning the game around. Slot’s decision to bring on Elliott and Robertson injected much-needed energy and quality into Liverpool’s play.

Looking Ahead

Liverpool’s focus now shifts to their Champions League second leg against PSG on Tuesday, followed by the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle on Sunday. Slot will demand a significant improvement in performance if his side are to continue their quest for a historic treble.

For Liverpool, the view from the top of the table remains breathtaking. With a 16-point lead and Salah in scintillating form, the Premier League title is within touching distance. The Reds’ relentless march continues.

