Szoboszlai screamer maintains perfect start: Liverpool 1-0 Arsenal

Liverpool have navigated the opening three games of their title defence with the division's only perfect start - despite tricky games in the cauldron of Newcastle and a clash against last season's runners up.

For a heavyweight clash the game was fairly unremarkable, Arsenal shading the first half - the reds the much more potent in the second - and it was makeshift right back Dominik Szoboszlai who came up with a real match-winner to take all the points.

Alexis Mac Allister replaced Curtis Jones in Liverpool's only change since Monday night on Tyneside - and with Bradley not quite fully fit - Szoboszlai one more occupied the right back berth. His passing range was exceptional - not to mention his tracking back and defending.

Talented players can play anywhere - and the Hungarian captain is one of those such players.

Arsenal had plenty of corners - their key mode of goals but Konate and van Dijk looked much more solid. Even when an injured Konate made way later on for Gomez, the reds number two was a more than ample replacement - providing key well timed challenges to ensure the reds saw out the game.

Ekitike thought he had scored in the second half but replays confirmed the offside decision after a cross was essentially bundled in from a scramble at the six yard box.

Curtis Jones, on for Mac Allister, was brought down by one time Liverpool target Zubimendi and Szoboszlai relished the opportunity. It seemed too far out but the fake wall did it's job, and boy did Dom do his job too - into the top corner off the post, centimetres away from the diving David Raya.

Arsenal then attempted to up the ante but they had left it too late to throw the kitchen sink at the reds and the exploits of Chiesa and Endo helped see out the game as they took the sting out of the Arsenal threat.

The reds have not been on fire, but they have collected three wins and their first clean sheet in 13 games (including friendlies).

They head into the international break, and the final day of the transfer window, with some considerable confidence.

Concerns for the reds are likely to be Konate and Wirtz who were both forced off with suspected knocks.

Three wins from three - very good start redmen.

VIDEO: LFC 1-0 Arsenal Highlights