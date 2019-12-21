Reds crowned WORLD CHAMPIONS: Liverpool 1-0 Flamengo

Liverpool took revenge on Flamengo for defeat 38 years ago and were officially crowned the world's best football club for the first time in the our history.

The reds enjoyed a glut of the best chances in the game, but it required extra time and a goal from Brazilian Bobby Firmino to separate the European and South American champions.

Jurgen Klopp was able to bring back some of his first teamers who missed out in Wednesday's semi-final as the reds showed they were seriously committed to completing the first International Treble by an English side.

The European Cup, Super Cup and World Club Cup are all now held by Liverpool as we reach the end of this decade.

It's an incredible turnaround for the reds under Klopp - a manager who just 6 months ago was referred to as 'always the bridesmaid, never the bride.'

Bright start

Bobby Firmino could have had his first goal within the first minute when the reds exploited space, but he fired over the bar. Naby Keita launched a shot of his own over the head of Diego Alves, before Trent Alexander-Arnold shot wide in an impressive opening 5 minutes.

The whole game was played at a frenetic pace, and after a 20 minute period of domination by the reds, Flamengo boss, Jorge Jesus, employed a tactical change which did result in the balance of power switching for the remainder of the half.

As it happened: LFC 1-0 Flamengo

The reds improved again in the second half, and fans were left scratching their heads when a Firmino attempt bounced off the post and across the face of the goal.

Gabriel Barbosa, known as Gabigol, attempted an impressive overhead kick but Alisson was able to smother that chance.

Jordan Henderson popped up light to force a good save with a well hit shot from outside the area.

VAR-ce

In the 90th minute the referee awarded the reds a penalty but then VAR debate wondered whether it was inside or outside the box.

He went to review the pitchside monitor and then bizarrely cancelled the foul altogether.

In fact, the Qatari official had looked completely out of his depth all evening. He had yellow carded Sadio Mane after Rafinha had held him back, and awarded a foul against Liverpool when Jordan Henderson was dragged back in the area.

The reds must have been feeling deflated that the game reached extra time, but they turned the screw and Firmino's goal in the 99th minute had clearly been coming. Mane getting the better of his evening opponent, Rafinha, to find the Brazilian who put the reds in the lead.

There was little extra drama in the final 20 minutes of extra time, and the reds went on to win in relative comfort.

A first World title, and news from home that their 10 point lead has been maintained after City beat Leicester.

The reds now return to England, and can begin preparing for their Boxing Day trip away at Leicester.

Well done. WORLD CHAMPIONS. LIVERPOOL FC.