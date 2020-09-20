As it happened: Chelsea 0-2 LFC

Liverpool travel to the summer's big spenders, Chelsea, in their first away game of the season.
The reds faced Chelsea four times last season - winning home and away in the league, knocked out of the FA Cup just before lockdown and of course winning the UEFA Super Cup on penalties.
There was a little bit of needle between Jurgen Klopp and Frank Lampard in the Anfield clash earlier this summer, the final LFC home game of the year which immediately preceded the reds being handed the Premier League title.
The reds have not been particularly good travelling away from home since mid February - just two victories away from home in their last 8 away games - with 5 defeats.
That stat has to be improved upon if a successful defence of the title is to be realised. The reds were bolstered by the additions of Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota in the last 48 hours but this game is likely to come too soon for both players.
Can Chelsea get some revenge on the reds with their new signings, and will Liverpool's defence start to show signs of rapid improvement? Follow the action from Stamford Bridge with us here.
Live Updates
Here we go.
From the BBC:
- Half-time substitute Thiago completed more passes (75) than any Chelsea player managed in the entire match.
- Since full passing data is available for the Premier League (2003-04), his 75 successful passes are the most by a player who played a maximum of 45 minutes.
Here's what the double goalscorer had to say:
"It was a tough game.
We found it very difficult to create chances but the red card made it easier and in the second half we made more chances and we deserved to win.
(My second goal) is what we train for on the training pitch.
I knew it was hard for the goalkeeper to have options and luckily for me he made the mistake and I scored the goal for my team."
Deserved win.
Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool
Great win for the reds. Christensen's sending off before half time a big help but Mane turned it on with two goals within four minutes and Thiago Alcantara got his debut underway in the second half.
Some concerns over a thigh strain for Jordan Henderson but Alisson Becker makes his first 'in-game' penalty save for Liverpool from Jorginho's spot kick.
Liverpool maintain their 100% record and a clean sheet.
86' Firmino gets a short breather and Takumi Minamino is on to replace him.
84' Thiago drills a shot from the edge of the area after collecting it from a corner.
Narrowly wide.
Would have wrapped up a very nice second half debut there.
80' Kovacic and Jorginho make way for Ross Barkley and Tammy Abraham.
75' Alisson Becker saves a penalty from Jorginho.
It was awarded after the very faintest of chest touches from Thiago on Timo Werner.
Jorginho attempted a little skip before his kick but Alisson was down low to save it.
71' Unsurprisingly, this is turning into a training exercise for Liverpool.
Mason Mount did have a chance a few moments ago but this is just the reds knocking the ball around at the moment.
Another goal or two would be good but the reds already look well worth the three points here.
Thiago already combined well with Firmino in a couple of nice moves.
Mane annoyed he gave the ball away so rectified it by scoring his second goal. Love to see it.
64' Chelsea are in even bigger trouble now.
On comes the Milner machine to replace Naby Keita.
Sadio Mane prepares to intercept Kepa's clearance.
54' Big mistake by Kepa in the Chelsea goal.
Under pressure he kicks out and Sadio Mane is there to sniff that out and stop the clearance.
Smashes it in the net.
2-0!
50' Liverpool take the lead.
Firmino and Salah with the one two and Firmino crosses it in and Mane heads in.
1-0.
in the early stages of this half.
Liverpool with almost all the ball. Need that breakthrough.
Thiago already looking composed.
46' Chelsea make that change. They bring off Havertz and replace him with defender Tomori.
And for Liverpool....
Jordan Henderson is off at half time with a tight thigh - Thiago Alcantara is on for the second half making his LFC debut.
46' Half time sub for LFC.
Jordan Henderson off and Thiago Alcantara makes his Liverpool debut.
Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool
Not a lot of chances. Liverpool dominant but not decisive.
Great ball from Henderson and Mane was in for a one v one on the keeper before Christensen wrapped his arms around Sadio and brought him down. Initial yellow card upgraded to a red card after the referee had another look on the pitchside VAR monitor.
Chelsea likely to rearrange at the interval as they prepare to play the second half with ten men.
45' Referee takes a look at VAR monitor at the side of the pitch and it's a red card for Christensen.
41' Chelsea free kick in a dangerous area. Havertz sends it in but there's no Chelsea players stepping up to attack it.
37' Havertz and Werner combine. It's clear offside but they let play go on.
Werner sticks it wide anyway which was a bit odd.
36' Henderson cross to the back post - Robertson's running in but he smashes that into the ground and it bounces wide.
Maybe wanted Mane on the end of that one.
33' Werner has an opportunity there - just at the edge of the area.
But there wasn't enough power behind that shot - it goes wide but you would have fancied Alisson to get that.
31' It's been an interesting half hour. Liverpool have been on top without really being a constant threat.
You sense that perhaps Chelsea are starting to find their feet a little bit - perhaps thinking they've weathered the early storm.
20' Quick break from Chelsea with Kovacic. He powers up the pitch and lays it off to Werner - one on one v Fabinho.
The Liverpool player collects the ball and the reds are back in control.
17' Thought Chelsea were about to get a chance away there.
N'Golo Kante gets the ball at the edge of our box, about to pull the trigger, but Liverpool force Chelsea all the way back to their own keeper within about ten seconds.
14' Kepa comes out trying to intercept Salah buthe can't get past him. He's stranded.
Salah plays the ball across the face of goal but Firmino is just crowded out by Christensen before he can stick it in the net.
13' Not sure if Chelsea have some kind of sucker-punch plan here.
It's been almost all Liverpool - Chelsea sitting incredibly deep - as if their plan is focussed on a counter attack.
Gini Wijnaldum has a shot there from outside the area that goes wide. Salah had a think about attempting a curler before laying it off to Gini.
3' Timo Werner tries to barge past Fabinho, a stand in centre-back today. No way past for Timo.
2' Deep cross from Andy Robertson forces Marcos Alonso to chest down to Kepa.
We are underway at Stamford Bridge!
Liverpool players and Chelsea are out on the Stamford Bridge pitch.
Minutes to go till kick off now. Alcantara has made his way to the bench.
Christian Pulisic is still unavailable, but both Timo Werner and Kai Havertz start up front for Chelsea.
Arrizabalaga, Alonso, Christensen, Zouma, James, Jorginho, Kanté, Kovacic, Mount, Werner, Havertz
Subs: Caballero, Tomori, Azpilicueta, Barkley, Abraham, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi
Joe Gomez is out with a knock and Joel Matip is also unavailable with injury so Fabinho is forced into partnering Virgil van Dijk in defence.
Thiago Alcantara is named on the bench.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Keita, Mane, Salah, Firmino.
Subs: Adrian, Thiago, Milner, Jones, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi.
After the excitement (and at times frustration) of Liverpool's 4-3 last week over Leeds United, it's a step up in level of opposition for the reds.
Chelsea also started with a win last week so it's an early battle to maintain 100% starts.
The reds have been busy in the transfer market with both Alcantara and Jota joining the reds at the end of last week. Chelsea's big signings have had a little longer to bed in and Timo Werner, who was linked with the reds, will be hoping to show Liverpool just what they missed out on.