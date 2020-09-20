As it happened: Chelsea 0-2 LFC

Liverpool travel to the summer's big spenders, Chelsea, in their first away game of the season.

The reds faced Chelsea four times last season - winning home and away in the league, knocked out of the FA Cup just before lockdown and of course winning the UEFA Super Cup on penalties.

There was a little bit of needle between Jurgen Klopp and Frank Lampard in the Anfield clash earlier this summer, the final LFC home game of the year which immediately preceded the reds being handed the Premier League title.

The reds have not been particularly good travelling away from home since mid February - just two victories away from home in their last 8 away games - with 5 defeats.

That stat has to be improved upon if a successful defence of the title is to be realised. The reds were bolstered by the additions of Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota in the last 48 hours but this game is likely to come too soon for both players.

Can Chelsea get some revenge on the reds with their new signings, and will Liverpool's defence start to show signs of rapid improvement? Follow the action from Stamford Bridge with us here.

Live Updates