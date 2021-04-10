LFC 2-1 Aston Villa: As it happened

Liverpool are back at Anfield and hosting Aston Villa in the Premier League.

There is only a five point gap seperating the two sides, with the Villains having a game in hand.

The reds suffered a shock 7-2 defeat at Villa Park back in early October, a game in which both Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez were still situated in the reds defence.

Liverpool beat a Villa youth team in the FA Cup a few months later.

After a good period of 3 wins and 3 clean sheets, the reds endured a difficult opening half against Real Madrid in the week and were defeated 3-1 at Madrid's training complex in the Quarter Final 1st Leg of the Champions League.

Liverpool need a positive result today, not just in terms of the Premier League top four chase but also in improving their home form which has been poor since the start of the year.

Two changes for the reds with both Naby Keita and Sadio Mane dropped to the bench. James Milner and Roberto Firmino come into the starting XI.

As it happened...