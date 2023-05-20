Bobby wins the point: LFC 1-1 Villa – as it happened

It is the final home game of the season and the last Anfield appearance for at least four Liverpool players.
Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Roberto Firmino will all move on this summer and its possible at least one or two may make an appearance on the pitch during today's game.
The reds still face a mountain to qualify for the Champions League but they are unbeaten in nine Premier League games and have won the last seven - ending the season in the more imperious form we are used to over recent seasons.
But Aston Villa are in good form too and are pushing for a European place of their own. Liverpool at the minimum will be in the Europa League.
There is just one more game to go after this before an important summer for the reds to rebuild.
Liverpool will also wear next season's home kit for today's game.
Here's how it unfolded.
As it happened...
Team news incoming...
Starting XI unchanged from the win over Leicester.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Diaz, Salah, Gakpo.
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Milner, Firmino, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Matip.
Here's how our opponents shape up.
Martinez, Cash, Ngoyo, Mings, Digne, Luiz, McGinn, Kamara, Ramsey, Watkins, Bailey
Subs: Olsen, Buendía, Moreno, Sinisalo, Traoré, Durán, Young, Dendoncker
10 minutes till kick off.
We are underway at Anfield!
2' Some early airtime for the Si Senor song at Anfield! Think we might hear that a few times today!
Anfield looking glorious in the sunshine. Klopp sitting in the stands watching this one due to his pitchside ban.
4' Robertson free kick and it leads to a clash of heads between Virgil and Ollie Watkins.
12' Aston Villa confident. Playing it out from the back even under some pressure. Risky strategy but the fact they are attempting it highlights the confidence they have with their new manager Unai Emery.
Quite an even game so far in terms of possession.
20' Foul by Konate on Watkins.
21' Ollie Watkins puts his penalty wide in front of the Kop.
It was clumsy by Konate and a definite penalty.
Huge let off for the reds!
21' Konate collects a yellow for that foul that led to the penalty.
23' Luis Diaz brought down when he was heading towards goal. Absolutely nothing given.
Very strange decision by referee John Brooks.
27' Well Liverpool didn't learn! Ramsey puts Villa 1-0 up.
He's at the back post to put away a Douglas Luiz cross.
It's been coming. Villa have been the more lively side.
30' Andy Robertson corner. Konate free header but doesn't get enough on it.
32' Bit of Liverpool pressure building now. Aston Villa getting all the team behind the ball.
34' Long delay as Leon Bailey receives treatment.
39' Another free kick for Villa and Alisson with a big save to deny Ramsey.
40' Henderson cross and Diaz flashes his header wide.
That was possibly the reds best chance and it was only a half chance. Diaz was just past the penalty spot with that header.
44' Mings booked for a high boot on Cody Gakpo.
As it stands, Villa are up in 6th place.
VAR checking for a red card on Mings.
VAR review says no red card. It was very high and Cody Gakpo isn't the smallest of players. Caught right in the top of his chest.
Mings got a bit lucky there.
45+4' VAR check for a possible penalty on Jordan Henderson.
Not given.
HT: Liverpool 0-1 Aston Villa
Been lively. Not going the way we want. Villa penalty - missed. Villa goal. Tyrone Mings dodges a red card for a challenge on Gakpo and Henderson fouled in the area, no penalty.
Liverpool only got going after the Villa goal though. They need to do a lot more in the second half.
Back underway at Anfield.
No changes at the break.
49' Not a great cross from Robertson and Martinez collects that.
51' Salah sticks one straight at Martinez. Konate won the ball on the halfway line there in the build up.
It's not clicking yet at Anfield.
Alisson called into action to deny McGinn.
Another goal for Villa and this probably would be curtains.
53' Lucas Digne booked for time-wasting. No problem though as he is substituted off, alongside Leon Bailey. On comes Alex Moreno and Ashley Young.
55' CODY GAKPO EQUALISES!!!
Scruffy build up after Jones attempts multiple times to put the ball in the box.
Konate with the initial chance - but Martinez stops it but Gakpo then puts away the rebound.
56' Ruled out for offside. Ref was sent to his monitor - Luis Diaz headed back and he was judged offside.
63' A poor Curtis Jones replaced by Diogo Jota.
65' Alex Moreno only just come on. He mustn't have warmed up well enough because he's gone off now limping and Buendia is on.
66' Alexander-Arnold booked for a foul on Ramsey.
72' Bobby Firmino, James Milner and Kostas Tsimikas on. Luis Diaz, Henderson and Robertson make way.
About 20 minutes to go.
73' Good move and it ends with Trent drilling a shot straight at Martinez.
77' Another one for time wasting. This time its Emiliano Martinez.
80' Fabinho booked for a foul and then he heads off to be replaced by Harvey Elliott.
87' Watkins and Luiz replaced by Dendoncker and Duran.
Klopp, in the stands, cuts a desolate figure.
This has not been a great season for the reds and this performance has been disappointing.
Big summer for midfield reinforcements.
89' Bobby Firmino SCORES the equaliser. Salah with the cross and Firmino with the leveller!
Stunning!
10 minutes added time.
90+2' Gakpo shot saved by Martinez.
FT: Liverpool 1-1 Aston Villa
A frenetic final 10 minutes. Liverpool weren't great but Bobby Firmino gets a farewell goal at Anfield.
Man Utd win elsewhere so Liverpool's hopes of a top four finish are over.
A great servant to Liverpool Football club. What a character - and what a player. Thanks Bobby!
Just need to win our last game and hope United lose two at home. Unlikely.