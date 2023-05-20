Bobby wins the point: LFC 1-1 Villa – as it happened

It is the final home game of the season and the last Anfield appearance for at least four Liverpool players.

Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Roberto Firmino will all move on this summer and its possible at least one or two may make an appearance on the pitch during today's game.

The reds still face a mountain to qualify for the Champions League but they are unbeaten in nine Premier League games and have won the last seven - ending the season in the more imperious form we are used to over recent seasons.

But Aston Villa are in good form too and are pushing for a European place of their own. Liverpool at the minimum will be in the Europa League.

There is just one more game to go after this before an important summer for the reds to rebuild.

Liverpool will also wear next season's home kit for today's game.

Here's how it unfolded.



As it happened...