Lincoln v LFC: Two debutants named in Liverpool team with Jota on the bench

Liverpool begin their involvement in this season's League Cup tonight away at League One Lincoln City.

19 year old Academy Graduate, Rhys Williams, is named in central defence alongside the sizeable assistant Virgil van Dijk. Kostas Tsimikas also makes his competitive debut for the club at left back.

It's a much changed midfield and attacking threesome, with Marko Grujic and youngster Harvey Elliott also given a chance to shine for the reds.

Diogo Jota, who signed for £41M on Saturday, is on the bench.

LFC: Adrian, N. Williams, R. Williams, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Grujic, Jones, Elliott, Shaqiri, Minamino, Origi.

Subs: Kelleher, Fabinho, Keita, Jota, Wilson, Alexander-Arnold, Van den Berg.

The winner of tonight's clash, which will go straight to penalties if level at full time, will host Arsenal in the next round.