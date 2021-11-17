Liverpool players advance to World Cup

Liverpool's international players have had a mostly positive international expedition with World Cup qualification secured for some and others advancing to home qualifying rounds.

Neco Williams scored in the first game for Wales against Belarus before helping his side to a 1-1 draw with Divock Origi's Belgium last night. Belgium are guaranteed a place at the World Cup, Wales have home leg advantage for the semi final of qualifying.

Virgil van Dijk captained his country to a 2-0 win over Norway, sealing their place at the World Cup next year.

This had come after good news for both England and Scotland. England beat lowly San Marino 10-0 (three assists for Trent) and secured their place in Qatar. Scotland earlier win this week over Denmark ensured that, like Wales, they also have home advantage in WC Qualifying semi-finals in March.

From a Liverpool perspective however not all good news as both Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson collected minor knocks whilst on international duty. The reds have also indicated that Curtis Jones could take longer to recover from his eye injury sustained last month.

Away from Europe, Minamino and Mo Salah were in action in respective wins for Japan and Egypt. Japan are currently behind Saudi Arabia in a hotly contested group. Egypt must win a two-legged playoff in March next year to advance.

Allison Becker and Fabinho played for the full 90 minutes in a 0-0 draw with Argentina. Brazil had already guaranteed their place in next winter's World Cup.