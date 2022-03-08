LFC 0-1 Inter (2-1 agg): As it happened

Liverpool welcome Inter Milan to Anfield this evening, aiming to reach the Quarter Final stage of the Champions League.
The reds came away with a 2-0 victory at the San Siro three weeks ago in what was a quality battle between two of Europe's top sides.
Much to do then for the Italian Champions - but their performance in the first leg proved that they simply cannot be ruled out from this tie. An early goal for them could put the reds under unnecessary pressure.
However, the reds do have that lead. And they have also been boosted by the news that Thiago, Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino have all returned to training so could be considered for the matchday squad this evening.
Liverpool are on a run of 12 consecutive victories in all competitions - and although a win is not required this evening they will no doubt be keen to stretch that impressive run by another game.
Follow the updates with us here.
As it happened...
It was, for large parts, a battle at the San Siro.
Inter had some decent chances themselves in a game that had a surprising Premier League feel. However, the reds scored two late goals through the ever-reliable Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah to put the reds in control of this tie.
Those late goals will have stung Inter and tonight gives them a chance for revenge. The reds are no strangers to turning over first leg deficits and will be keen to avoid being on the wrong end of a Barcelona-style turnaround.
Remember - away goals no longer count in this competition.
Thiago is one of four new entrants into tonight's starting XI
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Thiago, Fabinho, Jones, Mane, Jota, Salah.
Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Milner, Keita, Gomez, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Diaz, Origi, Elliott.
A relatively unchanged starting XI from the first leg for the Italians.
Dzeko on the bench this time around.
Handanovic, de Vrij, Skriniar, Bastoni, Dumfries, Vidal, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic, Martínez, Sánchez
Subs: Cordaz, Radu, D'Ambrosio, Ranocchia, Dimarco, Vecino, Darmian, Gosens, Gagliardini, Dzeko, Correa, Caicedo
Champions League anthem, players lined up, You'll Never Walk Alone.
Another European night at Anfield is almost upon us.
We are underway at Anfield
5' They were full of confidence in the first leg and they are again.
Matip called into action to head clear.
10' First corner for the reds and Inter manage to clear. Good defending by Vidal.
Robbo had put that in a very decent position in the box.
16' Trent corner. Van Dijk gets his head to it but he's a long way out and can't generate enough power.
Handanovic makes a comfortable save.
20' Bit of a coming together between Fabinho and Vidal. Leads to a small break of play. Both okay to continue.
26' Game stopped. There has been a medical incident of a fan in The Kop. Club doctors are in attendance.
31' Trent free kick and BOOM - Joel Matip heads that one on to the crossbar.
It rattles and bounces away from the goal!
32' And from the resultant corner, Van Dijk's header is miraculously headed away by the retreating defender.
Liverpool getting closer.
40' Jota booked. Tripped Dumfries and it's right on the edge of the box.
41' Free kick drilled straight through a gap in the wall and Alisson pushes it up and away.
Good save.
44' Quick break there from Liverpool and Curtis Jones is down and seems injured.
Looked like Calhanoglu stood on his foot as he was running back.
Jones back on his feet.
Five minutes added on after that medical emergency with a fan in The Kop.
49' On the stroke of half time Trent Alexander-Arnold puts a free kick very VERY narrowly wide.
Liverpool's 2-0 1st leg lead remains intact.
HT: Liverpool 0-0 Inter Milan (2-0)
We are back underway. Inter with an early chance.
52' Thought that was in. Jota with the first chance and Salah's follow up hits the post.
It's getting livelier.
Inter get one back.
61' Martinez gives the Italians hope. It's 2-1 on aggregate now.
It's a decent strike from the edge of the box into the top corner.
63' Bad challenge from Alexis Sanchez on Fabinho.
Off he goes. Red card.
65' Naby Keita and Jordan Henderson replace Curtis Jones and Thiago Alcantara.
72' Sadio Mane booked for a foul.
Inter Milan getting a whole host of changes ready.
74' Darmian, Gagliardini and Correa on to replace Brozovic, Martinez and Dumfries.
76' Mane provides Salah with a chance and it hits the post. The reds hit the woodwork for the third time tonight!
79' Salah does plenty of work in the build up - ball falls to Keita but his shot is charged down by Di Ambrosio.
80' For a split second I thought Henderson was going to try and knock Perisic out.
Red mist descended on the Liverpool captain briefly after two barges from the Inter player.
83' Diogo Jota replaced by Luis Diaz.
84' Final change for Inter. Vecino sent on for the last few minutes.
Bastoni booked for a foul on Mo Salah near the touchline.
86' Free kick flighted in but Mane's header is off target.
89' Nice ball there from Virgil van Dijk. A floated ball 40 yards forward and it's inch perfect for Robbo's run.
Inter fortunately clear the cross.
And from a Liverpool corner Vecino is forced to head just past his own goal.
Tonight's other game in the Champions League Last 16 has just finished.
⚽️ 12' Lewandowski— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 8, 2022
⚽️ 21' Lewandowski
⚽️ 23' Lewandowski
⚽️ 41' Gnabry
⚽️ 54' Muller
⚽️ 70' Kjaergaard
⚽️ 83' Muller
⚽️ 85' Sane
FT: Bayern 7-1 Salzburg
Ruthless. ????#UCL pic.twitter.com/zPQwnFE1MQ
90+2' Big block from Arturo Vidal.
It looked nailed on from Luis Diaz but Vidal slides and prevents a clear goalscoring opportunity.
FT: Liverpool 0-1 Inter Milan (2-1 on aggregate)
Harsh scoreline on Liverpool who were the better team tonight.
It's been a good battle across both legs but Liverpool are through to the last 8 of the Champions League.
???? Draw for the Quarter Finals is on Friday, March 18 at 11am.— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) March 8, 2022
???? Games will be played in the first two weeks of April.
Salah:
'I hit the post twice. Never mind. Maybe in the next game I can score three.'
Well, we wouldn't rule it out, Mo.
The busy spell continues for Liverpool, although at least they have more than 72 hours before the next game.
There isn't much let up for the reds. Two away games up next with Brighton at the weekend followed by finally playing that game in hand - Arsenal away next midweek.