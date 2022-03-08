LFC 0-1 Inter (2-1 agg): As it happened

Liverpool welcome Inter Milan to Anfield this evening, aiming to reach the Quarter Final stage of the Champions League.

The reds came away with a 2-0 victory at the San Siro three weeks ago in what was a quality battle between two of Europe's top sides.

Much to do then for the Italian Champions - but their performance in the first leg proved that they simply cannot be ruled out from this tie. An early goal for them could put the reds under unnecessary pressure.

However, the reds do have that lead. And they have also been boosted by the news that Thiago, Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino have all returned to training so could be considered for the matchday squad this evening.

Liverpool are on a run of 12 consecutive victories in all competitions - and although a win is not required this evening they will no doubt be keen to stretch that impressive run by another game.

Follow the updates with us here.

As it happened...